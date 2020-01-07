Religion Today

CELEBRATING MARTIN LUTHER KING
Because our country observes Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 20, the Baha'is of Racine will be honoring his contributions to race relations at its monthly interfaith devotional and spiritual discussion at 2 p.m Saturday, Jan. 18, in the home of Barry and Loralee Uhlenhake, 3223 Wright Ave. People of any and all faiths are welcome to join for joint prayers, live music, refreshments and open discussion on this theme. For more information, call 262-672-5269.
RABBI TO BE HONORED
Beth Israel Sinai, 3009 Washington Ave., will honor Rabbi Martyn Adelberg during a Shabbat service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, followed by Kiddush. He will be honored for 20 years of service to Beth Israel Sinai. Reservations are required by Jan. 20 by calling Beth Israel Sinai at 262-633-7093. Donations are accepted.
NO REGRETS MEN’S CONFERENCE
The 2020 No Regrets Men’s Conference will be streamed live in high definition from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., Kenosha. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for registration, packet pickup and continental breakfast.
No Regrets is an annual live one-day event for men ages 13 and older who are choosing to walk toward a lifetime of faith in Jesus. In real-time, attendees will view the sessions from platform speakers at Elmbrook Church, a non-denominational, evangelical Christian church.
Platform speakers include nationally known individuals Carlos Whittaker, Skye Jethani, Brady Boyd, Jeff Manion, Albert Tate and Gary Haugen.
There will also be live breakout sessions throughout the day covering a range of topics led by local pastors and community leaders and worship led by the Kenosha Bible Church worship band.
Individual early bird registration by Jan. 19 costs $25 and includes lunch. The fee after that is $30. To register, go to http://kenoshabible.org/noregrets.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Martin Luther King’s Vision of the Beloved Community,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Are we there yet? Where is there? What is the beloved community? Andrea Sawyer-Kirksey, Executive Director at Discovering Opportunity for Outreach and Reflection (DOOR), Chicago, will reflect on the nature of the beloved community, the obstacles and challenges, as well as opportunities for being a beloved community. The fee is $10.
- “Mother Skobtsova & Catherine de Hueck Doherty,” 10-11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27. Mother Maria Skobtsova, a Russian Orthodox nun, and Catherine Doherty, a Russian-born baroness, both lived lives of radical hospitality; wrote profound spiritual reflections on love, God, and the human person; and held the conviction of sobornost, a deep experience of collective humanity. Each in her own way ushered in a new kind of Christian monasticism — Skobtsova in Paris and Doherty in North America. Donations will be accepted.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
