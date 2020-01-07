Religion Today

CELEBRATING MARTIN LUTHER KING

Because our country observes Martin Luther King Day on Jan. 20, the Baha'is of Racine will be honoring his contributions to race relations at its monthly interfaith devotional and spiritual discussion at 2 p.m Saturday, Jan. 18, in the home of Barry and Loralee Uhlenhake, 3223 Wright Ave. People of any and all faiths are welcome to join for joint prayers, live music, refreshments and open discussion on this theme. For more information, call 262-672-5269.

RABBI TO BE HONORED

Beth Israel Sinai, 3009 Washington Ave., will honor Rabbi Martyn Adelberg during a Shabbat service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, followed by Kiddush. He will be honored for 20 years of service to Beth Israel Sinai. Reservations are required by Jan. 20 by calling Beth Israel Sinai at 262-633-7093. Donations are accepted.

NO REGRETS MEN’S CONFERENCE

The 2020 No Regrets Men’s Conference will be streamed live in high definition from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., Kenosha. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for registration, packet pickup and continental breakfast.

