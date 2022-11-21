 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RELIGION TODAY

Religion Today

A CLOVERTON CHRISTMAS

RACINE — The Christian band Cloverton will present a "Hallelujah Christmas" concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A hot chocolate bar and Christmas cookies will follow the free concert.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.

