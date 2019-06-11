INTERFAITH DEVOTIONAL
The Baha'is of Racine will host a interfaith devotional and spiritual discussion at noon Wednesday, June 19, outdoors at Petrifying Springs Park, at 5555 Seventh St., Kenosha. Attendees are asked to bring a simple potluck dish to share. Live music will be provided and people are encouraged to share their prayers, quotations, simple comments and any spiritual topics of their choice. Signs will be posted along the roadway in the park. Call 262-672-5269 for more information.
BAPTISM, FATHER'S DAY
An infant baptism will be held during the combined 9 a.m. worship service Sunday, June 16, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. Soloist Jodi Klug will sing "For This Child" as part of her grandchild’s baptism. There will also be a Father’s Day tribute and each man present will receive homemade chocolate chip cookies.
MUSIC SUNDAY
The congregation of Christ Church, 5109 Washington Ave., will celebrate Music Sunday at a blended worship service at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16. The Praise Band and the Chancel Choir will perform. Choir anthems will include "Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho" and "I Must Tell Jesus." The Amen men's group will sing a medley of gospel songs. Alan Biehn is the United Methodist congregation's choir director and Kyle Swiggett leads the band.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These retreats are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Spiritualities of East and West,” 3:30 p.m. July 28 to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. A restful week that participants take at their own pace. Each day’s offerings will include optional meditation/prayer, gentle yoga, creative experience, opportunities to speak one-on-one with a spiritual guide and time to relax. The $485 fee includes a $50 non-refundable deposit, spiritual direction, accommodations and meals.
- “Centering Prayer,” 7-8 a.m. every Thursday. Participants start their day by praying with others — 20 minutes of silent centering prayer, followed by 40 minutes of reading and discussion. A donation will be accepted.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.sienaretreatcenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
