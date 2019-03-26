QUARTERLY MUSICAL
The Racine United Singing Units will present is quarterly musical at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Searching Together Missionary Baptist Church, 825 21st St. Featured groups include the Starlight Gospel Singers, The Heavenly Voices, Wright Singers, The Golden Jubilees and The St. Paul Male Chorus.
ANNUAL OFFERING COLLECTION
The annual offering for United Methodist Committee On Relief (UMCOR) will be collected at the 8 and 10:15 a.m. services Sunday, March 31, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. Formerly called One Great Hour of Sharing, the UMCOR offering covers administrative costs of sending supplies and volunteers in emergency situations around the world. Special music at the 10:15 a.m. service will be Rhythm & Praise singing “I’m Gonna Tell the Gospel Story.”
LENTEN SERVICES
These area churches will host Lenten services Wednesday, April 3:
- First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., 7 p.m. The Rev. David Wierschke from Trinity Lutheran Church will preach on "What is Truth?" under the theme, “Three Words of Truth.”
- Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. The theme is “Three Words of Truth.” The Rev. John Roekle of First Evangelical Lutheran Church will speak on “I Am Here.” A supper will be served between services.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30 p.m. Supper will be served at 5:15 p.m.
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, 6:30 p.m.
MARRIAGE RESTORED WEEKEND
Marriage Restored, a weekend for couples who are in crisis or have been in crisis, will be held May 3-5 at Country Inn & Suites, 1250 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield.
Each weekend is private and confidential. Each couple is given the space and time to work through their own challenges. Weekends are facilitated by a trained team of couples who have survived a crisis in their own marriages.
Marriage Restored is an outreach ministry of the Assemblies of God Expression of Marriage Encounter Inc., a nonprofit organization. The fee is $75. To register, go to www.marriagerestored.com.
