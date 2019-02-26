FESTIVAL SERVICE
First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., marks the Festival Day of the Transfiguration with a special celebration during the 8 and 10:45 a.m. services Sunday, March 3. The Rev. Nathan Pope, pastor emeritus, explains why Jesus Christ had his disciples keep secret his divinity until after Easter and how this revealed mystery applies to everyday modern life.
Douglas Nass, senior organist, keys in the theme with preservice and offertory organ selections on the German Lutheran hymn, “Beautiful Savior.” The children’s choir of Wisconsin Lutheran School sings “Once on a Mountaintop.” Services end with the traditional “Farewell to Alleluia,” a contrapuntal dialogue in word and song with the pastors signaling the start to the penitential season of Lent.
ASHES TO GO
First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., will have "ashes to go" from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, by driving through the parking lot from the west side off Park Avenue and pulling to the door. The Rev. Mark McDonough will offer ashes and prayer to those who work or travel through Downtown Racine. Coffee to go will also be available. The regular Ash Wednesday service is from 6:30 to 7 p.m. that evening.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 Grand Ave., will celebrate its 162nd anniversary during the 7:45 and 10:45 a.m. worship services Sunday, March 3. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Garry Levy, pastor of True Love Missionary Baptist Church in Milwaukee.
TRANSFIGURATION SUNDAY
Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St, will celebrate Transfiguration Sunday during the 8 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday, March 3. The Rev. Michael Zarling will share scripture that says Jesus only shone with glory once before his resurrection to give his disciples a glimpse at what the future holds for all believers. A Bible study on apologetics, defending what we believe, will be held between the services for adults and young adults while the children will meet for Sunday School.
ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICES
These area churches will host Ash Wednesday services Wednesday, March 6:
- Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. The congregation will be invited to impose ashes in the sign of a cross on a burlap banner which will continue to be displayed throughout the six weeks of Lent. A fellowship Lenten supper begins at 5:30 p.m.
- First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., 7 p.m. The Senior Choir sings “Holy Lamb of God” and “Communion Canon.”
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30 p.m. Supper will be served at 5:15 p.m.
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
- Raymond Community Church UCC, 8217 W. Highway G, Raymond, 7 p.m. Other participating churches include Union Grove Congregational UCC, Union Grove UMC, Caldwell UMC and Yorkville UMC. The a cappella group Rhythm & Praise from Yorkville UMC will sing “We Are Not Alone.”
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Lenten Day of Solitude: Whispers in the Wilderness, Sacred Silence,” 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10. Participants create their own prayer day with opportunities for contemplative prayer, reading, spiritual direction and creative expression. The $35 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit, noon meal and spiritual direction session (if desired).
- “Evening with Bruce Sanguin: “The Heart’s Evolution,” 7 p.m. Friday, March 15. Bruce Sanguin, a psycho-spiritual therapist and author of several award-winning books, will present the essentials of evolutionary mysticism and how they relate to Jesus’ life and teachings. The fee is $15.
- “Day with Bruce Sanguin: The Heart of the Christ,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16. This day will focus on the heart as a spiritual center of deep intelligence. Participants will be invited to consider their own immeasurable beauty and radiance. How trauma manifests in unconscious, negative beliefs about self and others will be explored. The $55 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit, supplies and noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
