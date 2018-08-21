Subscribe for 17¢ / day

GUEST PREACHER 

The Rev. Paige Loveall will serve as the guest preacher during the 9:30 a.m. worship service Sunday, Aug. 26, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

Loveall is a member of the Presbytery of Milwaukee currently serving on the Commission for Ministry. She has been active in the Synod of Lakes and Prairies and works with Sunday school students at her home congregation, First Presbyterian Church in Kenosha.

OPEN HOUSE & RIBBON CUTTING 

An open house and dedication ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its new church will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Gospel Lighthouse Church, 933 LaSalle St.

EVANGELIST LEADS WORSHIP

Rich Rubietta, United Methodist conference evangelist, will lead the 10:30 a.m. joint worship service Sunday, Aug. 26, at Christ Church, 5109 Washington Ave.

Rubietta is a songwriter and worship consultant who conducts high-energy, interactive worship experiences with upbeat versions of familiar hymns and original material. He previously served four churches in Illinois.

BARHAM LEADS WORSHIP

The Rev. Sue Barham, a minister of discipleship, will conduct the 9:15 a.m. worship service Sunday, Aug. 26, at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St. Her sermon will be based on the Scripture from Judges 19: 1-4; 8-30. 

SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS 

These programs are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:

  • “Empathy: A Way to Peace,” 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. Participants will be invited to reconnect during this day, which will include guided self-connection exercises, interactive presentations, sharing and facilitated group discussions. Cost to attend is $45 including $10 non-refundable deposit and noon meal.
  • “Women for Women,” 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 8. Join a circle of women’s wisdom and mutual support. At each gathering, attendees will have time for prayer, meditation, and reflection through various stories, readings, creativity, music and time spent outdoors. This year participants will read and discuss "Chasing Francis" by Ian Morgan Cron. Cost is $10.

For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.

Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Sharon Knox, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email sknox@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Sharon Knox at 262-631-1780.

