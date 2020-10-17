SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS

These programs (one virtual and one in-person) are being offered by Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St.

“Thea Bowman: Active Contemplative and Mystic,” Monday, Oct. 19, presented twice via Zoom, 10-11:15 a.m. or 6:30-7:45 p.m. Thea Bowman was a transformative figure in church history. The only Black sister in her congregation, Bowman worked tirelessly to promote the gifts of peoples of African-American descent in the Catholic church. Presenter Vanessa White is a national leader among Black Catholic theologians. Donations will be accepted.

“Second Half of Life,” 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. This day for self-reflection, good companions and insight is for people in their “second half of life.” Through life experiences, people hone hone skills and abilities, and develop faith, relationships and wisdom. The programs gives participants an opportunity to deepen interiorly and grow to hold themselves and others with more acceptance and gratitude. The $60 fee includes a $15 nonrefundable deposit and noon meal.

For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590. Siena Retreat Center’s coronavirus protocol is accessible on the website.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0