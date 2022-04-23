Religion Today

The Creation Science Society of Milwaukee presents Rick McGough speaking on “Faith, Reason and Reality-Evidence Confirming Creation and the Bible” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the free event.

