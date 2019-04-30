Try 3 months for $3

PREUSS TO BE HONORED

St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, 510 Kewaunee St., will honor Arthur Preuss and the 61 years he has dedicated to directing the Children’s Choir. Preuss was called to St. John’s in 1957 as a teacher and director of music and continues as the organist and director of the senior and bell choirs.

A reception honoring  Preuss will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 5, between the 7:45 and 10:15 a.m. services. At the end of each service, alumni of the Children’s Choir are invited to join the current choir in a familiar anthem arranged by Preuss.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY

Christ Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 815 Park Ave., will celebrate its 20th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5. The Rev. Kenneth Cutler from Greater Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Milwaukee will be the guest speaker.

SPRING MUSICAL

The Songs of Faith will host a Spring Musical at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Greater St. Luke's Baptist Church, 1326 State St. Doors open at 5:20 p.m. Participating performers include The Songs of Faith, The Trulights, The Wright Singers, The Starlight Gospel Singers, Pastor Mosley and the Sensations, all of Racine, and The Queens of Harmony and Doc Smith & the Disciples of Milwaukee.

SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS

These programs are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:

  • “Women for Women,” 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 18. A circle of women’s wisdom and mutual support. There will be time for prayer and reflection through stories, readings, creativity and music. "Chasing Francis" by Ian Morgan Cron will be read together. Cost to attend is $10.
  • “Cameras: Contemplative Tools in a Digital Age,” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Participants will explore the earth as it relates to their spiritual life reflecting on a deeper level with their cameras, whether on a phone or regular camera. The $55 fee includes a $10 non-refundable deposit and noon meal.

For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.

Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community.

