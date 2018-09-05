OUTDOOR WORSHIP SERVICE AND PICNIC
Epiphany Lutheran Church will host its annual outdoor worship service and potluck picnic from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St. The 10:30 a.m. outdoor service will include the Lord's Supper and musical accompaniment by Branches Band. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs.
The 8 a.m. service will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., for those who cannot attend the picnic.
GUEST PREACHER
The Rev. Rachel Yates, presbytery executive for Milwaukee Presbytery, will serve as the guest preacher during the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday, Sept. 9, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. Prior to joining the Milwaukee Presbytery in January 2018, Yates served the Presbyterian Mission Agency connecting congregations and presbyteries with the ministries of the denomination’s mission co-workers who serve in 70 countries around the world. She is a graduate of Stanford University and Boston University School of Law, and previously practiced law in Denver for 23 years.
FALL WORSHIP SCHEDULE
A new fall worship schedule begins Sunday, Sept. 9, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave. The Sunday service begins at 9 a.m. with Sunday School and Bible Studies at 10:30 a.m. For more information, go to www.gracelutheranracine.net.
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community will celebrate its seventh anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant. There will be a service of Communion, and special music by Nolan and Norah Boerner and the Sacred Journeys band. Pastor Kaye Glennon will preach on “Healing and Hope.”
SUNDAY SCHOOL, FALL SCHEDULE RESUMES
The fall schedule resumes on Sept. 9 with Sunday School classes for ages 2 through adult at 9 a.m. at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Union Grove. All classes will start the year with an exploration of the "Fruits of the Spirit." Each child in kindergarten through sixth grade shouldl bring one favorite type of fruit which will be combined into a fruit salad and enjoyed by all.
At both the 8 and 10:15 a.m. services, the Rev. Sue Leih will preach on the "Fruits of the Spirit theme," based on the scripture reading from Galatians 5: 22-23. Chris Van Beek, student pastor, will be back for his second school year with the congregation. It is also Mission Sunday when a special offering is taken for the church’s commitment to the Union Grove Area Food Bank and the agricultural ministry of the Rev. Paul Webster in Zambia, Africa.
Choir rehearsals resume at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10. New singers are welcome. The Kids In Christ’s Kingdom Choir rehearses at 8:45 a.m. on Sundays.
MONTHLY DEVOTIONAL
The Baha'is of Racine will host its monthly Interfaith Devotional and Spiritual Discussion on the theme of "Respecting the Environment" at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, in the home of Barry and Loralee Uhlenhake, 3223 Wright Ave. The program will consist of live music, prayers in the round from any and all faiths, and refreshments. For those interested, a 35-minute presentation introducing The Baha'i Faith will be made available upon conclusion of the devotional. For questions or directions, call 262-672-5269.
PICNIC, AWANA SEASON
Raymond Christian Fellowship Church, 8638 Highway K, invites the community to its annual church picnic Sunday, Sept. 9. Hamburgers and hotdogs along with beverages will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a side dish to share. The day kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School for all ages. Worship time, including a message from the Rev. Jon Bratz, music and a Missionary Minute, begins at 10:45 a.m. The afternoon festivities include a picnic lunch, kick-off presentations from all the ministries of the church, and games and prizes for all ages.
The beginning of the 2018-19 AWANA season begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10. Area children in 5K through sixth grade are invited. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. The first club meeting will be that night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Youth take part in Bible lessons, music and active AWANA games (wear tennis shoes). For more information, call 262-835-1154.
GALLERY OPEN, SHAWL MINISTRY
The North Pointe Art Gallery at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St., will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. today and feature quilting and other textile artwork.
The congregation will celebrate and honor the sixth year of the Prayer Shawl Ministry at the 9:15 a.m. service Sunday, Sept. 9. The Rev. Dr. Don Francis’ sermon will be based on I John 4: 7-19.
RALLY DAY
Christ Church United Methodist, 5109 Washington Ave., will mark its annual Rally Day on Sunday, Sept. 9, with a church and community picnic following a single blended worship at 10:30 a.m. Both the Chancel Choir and the Praise Band will perform at the service. Sunday School resumes at 10:30 a.m. after the summer recess. The picnic from noon to 1:30 p.m. will include yard games, a bounce house and other activities. Meat and drinks will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to pass.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be offered at the Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Total Immersion: Living in the Divine” (Spirituality Alive series), 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18. In this first session, participants immerse themselves in the ever-unfolding life in the Divine. What is the Divine’s desire for us? As our times call us to make real our communion with all, we recognize the special charisms each of us brings to family, church and social vision. Cost is $10 per session or $35 for the series.
- “SoulCollage Weekend,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23. SoulCollage combines creative expression and personal reflection. The cards participants make contain images they select; and later, participants seek out what these images might reveal about their deepening knowledge of their souls. People may also choose to come from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The $225 fee includes a $50 non-refundable deposit, accommodations, meals and supplies. Cost for Saturday only is $40 and includes a noon dinner.
- “Resting in the Dark…Emerging in the Light: A Retreat for Those Grieving a Death,” 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29. The experience of loss and grief is often described as a darkness. This journey through darkness is natural and essential for the slow gestation of our growing and “finding new life.” On this retreat, participants will be invited to befriend the darkness and welcome the penetrating glimpses of light that give us hope and reason to go on, so that we can emerge stronger and with deepened faith. Cost to attend: $65 includes $10 non-refundable deposit, handouts and two meals.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
