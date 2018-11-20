Try 3 months for $3

BIRTHDAY BREAKFAST, ADVENT

A Happy Birthday, Jesus, Breakfast will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St.

The program, "Believe in CHRISTmas," is for ages 12 and younger, although an adult must accompany all children. Breakfast includes French toast and sausage followed by a children's devotion with the Rev. Michael Zarling, a craft project, singing and birthday cupcakes.

The deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 26. Send email to hbdayjesus@epiphany-wels.org or call 262-681-0160.

The church will hold midweek Advent services at 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28

‘A TASTE OF JUDAISM’ CLASS

"A Taste of Judaism," a class on Jewish spirituality, ethics and community designed for the curious beginner, will be offered from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Dec. 4-18, at Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 Eighth Ave., Kenosha. Rabbi Dena Feingold will lead the classes.

Individuals from all faith backgrounds are welcome to attend. Register at ReformJudaism.org/TasteIL. For more information, send email to rabbi@bethhillel.net.

BAHA'I INTERFAITH DEVOTIONAL

In today's world, have you ever wondered how to tell the difference between real truth and falsehood? The Baha'is of Racine monthly interfaith devotional and spiritual discussion will focus on this topic at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, in the home of Barry and Loralee Uhlenhake, 3223 Wright Ave. People of all faiths are welcome.

GUEST PREACHER

The Rev. Susan Bowen will serve as the guest preacher at the 9:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 25, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. Bowen is a chaplain at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. She has served three ELCA Churches in the Greater Milwaukee Synod and is a member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.

SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS

 

These programs are offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:

  • “Meditation and Life Integration,” 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3. This series offers 20 minutes of silent meditation together and discussion of readings from the book, "Living Buddha, Living Christ" by Thich Nhat Hanh. An offering will be accepted.
  • “Who is in Your Spiritual Genealogy,” 9-11 a.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5. Exploring where we come from helps us recognize and appreciate who we are: Our faith, culture, values, tendencies, and gifts; some sorrows or unfinished business from prior generations; our spirituality and desires that run deep. Participants will explore the holy people they come from both actual and chosen. An offering will be accepted.

For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.

Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Sharon Knox, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email sknox@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Sharon Knox at 262-631-1780.

