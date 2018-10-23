GUEST SPEAKER
Guest speaker Mary Beth Danielson will preach on “Julian of Norwich and the Spiritual Art of Perseverance” at the 10 a.m. service Sunday, Oct. 28, at Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant.
Danielson wrote a weekly column for The Journal Times for 12 years. She has been active for many years within MayaWorks, a Fair Trade Guatemalan/North American organization that supports Maya women artisans. She worked 10 years as the coordinator of an employment program for qualified inmates within the Racine County Jail.
STUDENT PREACHER
Chris Van Beek will lead the 8 and 10:15 a.m. services on Sunday, Oct. 28, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Union Grove. Van Beek is a part-time student pastor at the church and a full-time student at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Ill. He will continue the sermon series on The Good Samaritan, based on the scripture reading found in Luke 10: 25-37. Rhythm & Praise will sing “We’re Gonna Sing and Shout” at the 10:15 a.m. service.
80th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
The 80th anniversary of St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church will be observed during the 10 a.m. Episcopal divine liturgy on Sunday, Oct. 28, at the church, 4100 N. Newman Road. His Grace Bishop Anoushavan Tanielian Prelate, Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America, will be assisted by Archpriest Daron Stepanian of St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church.
An 80th anniversary reception and gala buffet will be held at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road. Cocktails are served at 1 p.m. following Badarak; dinner will be served at 1:30 p.m.
ANNIVERSARY MUSICAL
The Rev. Joseph Pipes' sixth year pastoral pre-anniversary musical begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Greater St. Luke's Missionary Baptist Church, 1326 State St. Doors open at 5 p.m. Guests include the Rev. R.L. Smith and Inspiration, O.W.'s Exalters, Doc Smith and the Disciples, Darlene Jones, Grandmama's Boys and Voices of Christ.
FAITH, POLITICS & SOCIETY IS TOPIC
Wayne Johnson will present the program “Faith, Politics, & Society: Caring for Our Health — Our Shared Endeavor” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at North Pointe United Lutheran Church, 3825 Erie St.
The community is invited to discuss key issues in society and consider a progressive Christian faith perspective. ELCA social statements will serve as a foundation for the discussions. Moderators will give a brief overview and summary of the social statements and then allow for open conversation among those gathered.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Entering the Mystery: New Insights from Quantum Physics and Cosmology,” 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2. Attendees will explore new developments in quantum physics and cosmology and update the scientific worldview to account for the very small and the very large. Participants will learn how new discoveries in science can change the way we understand the world and reality itself. An offering will be accepted.
- “Healing Family Memory,” 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. Healing from family wounds calls us to separate ourselves from the hurtful actions of another, to understand how they have shaped our self-understanding, and make choices for healing and wholeness. The day will combine reflection on family dynamics, processing our core wound, and learning from one another about healthy life strategies. Cost to attend is $55 including $10 non-refundable deposit and noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
