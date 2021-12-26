Religion Today

NATIVITY DISPLAY

The Community Christmas Coalition’s annual Nativity display will be on exhibit through Jan. 7 at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets in Downtown Racine.

The 40-foot display will be fully lit, with soft Christmas music and a shoveled path around the display. There will be a small seating area and people wanting to take pictures can include the community Christmas tree in the background.

Donations to the Christmas Coalition can be made at any Racine area Tri-City National Bank or mailed to: Tri-City National Bank, 2704 Lathrop Ave., Racine, WI 53405.

