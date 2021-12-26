 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RELIGION TODAY

Religion Today

  • 0
Nativity on Monument Square

A Nativity scene will be on display at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, through Jan. 7.

NATIVITY DISPLAY

The Community Christmas Coalition’s annual Nativity display will be on exhibit through Jan. 7 at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets in Downtown Racine.

The 40-foot display will be fully lit, with soft Christmas music and a shoveled path around the display. There will be a small seating area and people wanting to take pictures can include the community Christmas tree in the background.

Donations to the Christmas Coalition can be made at any Racine area Tri-City National Bank or mailed to: Tri-City National Bank, 2704 Lathrop Ave., Racine, WI 53405.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Christmas table

The Christmas table

A vision of Christmas around a beautiful dining table with dear loved ones over 60 years ago remains clear in my mind’s eye today. The warmth …

Thinking of others this Christmas

Thinking of others this Christmas

RACINE COUNTY — The Christmas and New Year’s holidays are, of course, times for families to come together to share in their customs, tradition…

Watch Now: Related Video

Things that happen to your hair as you grow older

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News