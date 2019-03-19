Try 3 months for $3

ANNUAL DAY PROGRAM

The Wright Singers will hold its Annual Day song and praise program at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 306 Fifth St.

MARRIAGE RESTORED WEEKEND

Marriage Restored, a weekend for couples who are in crisis or have been in crisis, will be held May 3-5 at Country Inn & Suites, 1250 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield.

Each weekend is private and confidential. Each couple is given the space and time to work through their own challenges. Weekends are facilitated by a trained team of couples who have survived a crisis in their own marriages.

Marriage Restored is an outreach ministry of the Assemblies of God Expression of Marriage Encounter Inc., a nonprofit organization. The fee is $75. To register, go to www.marriagerestored.com.

LENTEN SERVICES

These area churches will host Lenten services Wednesday, March 27:

  • First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., 7 p.m. The Rev. Brian Schmidt, guest pastor, will preach on “Take Him Away” under the theme, “Three Words of Truth.”
  • Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. The theme is “Three Words of Truth.” The Rev. David Wierschke of Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia will speak on “What is Truth.” A supper will be served between services.
  • Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30 p.m. Supper will be served at 5:15 p.m.
  • Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, 6:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH

 

Siena Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia, will recognize National Women's History Month with a brief prayer at the conclusion of the liturgy at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 24. Refreshments will follow.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email Lmohr@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1780.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments