ANNUAL DAY PROGRAM
The Wright Singers will hold its Annual Day song and praise program at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 306 Fifth St.
MARRIAGE RESTORED WEEKEND
Marriage Restored, a weekend for couples who are in crisis or have been in crisis, will be held May 3-5 at Country Inn & Suites, 1250 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield.
Each weekend is private and confidential. Each couple is given the space and time to work through their own challenges. Weekends are facilitated by a trained team of couples who have survived a crisis in their own marriages.
Marriage Restored is an outreach ministry of the Assemblies of God Expression of Marriage Encounter Inc., a nonprofit organization. The fee is $75. To register, go to www.marriagerestored.com.
LENTEN SERVICES
These area churches will host Lenten services Wednesday, March 27:
- First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., 7 p.m. The Rev. Brian Schmidt, guest pastor, will preach on “Take Him Away” under the theme, “Three Words of Truth.”
- Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. The theme is “Three Words of Truth.” The Rev. David Wierschke of Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia will speak on “What is Truth.” A supper will be served between services.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30 p.m. Supper will be served at 5:15 p.m.
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, 6:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH
Siena Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia, will recognize National Women's History Month with a brief prayer at the conclusion of the liturgy at 9 a.m. Sunday, March 24. Refreshments will follow.
