COMMUNION DISTRIBUTION

New Omega Missionary Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave., will distribute Communion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.

SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS

These programs are being offered by Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:

“Grieving Through the Seasons,” 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, virtually via Zoom. This is a day-long spiritual retreat for adults who are grieving the death of a loved one, friend or co-worker. The day will integrate natural patterns of the grieving experience with the natural rhythms and changes of the seasons. The $40 fee includes a $15 nonrefundable deposit, handouts and midday meal.

“SoulCollage,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. SoulCollage is a process of creating unique, collaged cards from found and personal images. It is a form of creative play, self-care and personal reflection. The theme for the session is “Gift of Play.” The $55 fee includes a $15 nonrefundable deposit, handouts and midday meal.

For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590. Siena Retreat Center’s special coronavirus protocol is accessible on the website.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community.

