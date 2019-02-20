OLYMPIA BROWN INFORMATION SESSION
Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave., will host an informal drop-in session at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, for people who have been curious about the historic church and the beliefs of Unitarian universalism? The 30-minute discussion, "Get to Know Olympia Brown Church," is planned for interested parties to find out more about the church, its history, its vision, its organization and its connection to the greater Racine community.
NEW PASTOR INSTALLATION
The Rev. Chad Kline will be installed as pastor of Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 3.
Kline previously served congregations in Maryland, bringing with him 20 years of ministry experience including time in prison ministry and as a U.S. Army chaplain.
Living Faith is a consolidation of two Lutheran congregations: Atonement and Our Savior’s. Living Faith is an ELCA congregation offering community worship at 5:15 p.m. Thursdays and a 9 a.m. traditional Sunday service, both at the East Campus, 2915 Wright Ave. A contemporary 10:30 a.m. service takes place Sundays at the West Campus, 8700 Durand Ave.
BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION
Gregg Chapel CME Church, 2237 Howe St., will host its annual Black History Celebration during the 11 a.m. worship service and a special 3 p.m. service Sunday, Feb. 24. The celebration will feature black history quotes and readings, musical selections by the Norton family, and solos and duets by Brother John Reed and the Rev. Antione Watkins of Milwaukee. Other choirs and praise dancers have been invited. African attire is encouraged. For more information, call 262-633-5590
GUEST PREACHER PLANNED
The Rev. Bill Grimbol will be guest preaching at Sacred Journeys Spiritual Community at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant. Grimbol, now retired, spent the first eight years of his ministry at Bay Shore Lutheran Church in Whitefish Bay, then 25 years as the pastor of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and director of its Community Youth Center.
Before his retirement in 2014, Grimbol returned to serve his home church, Holy Community Lutheran Church, for three years. He is also the author of 15 books and drama collections, and was the artist-in-residence at All Souls Unitarian Church in New York, N.Y.
GUEST SINGING GROUP
Special music will be offered by the Hims of Harmony during the 10:45 a.m. worship service Sunday, Feb. 24, at Raymond Community Church UCC, 8217 W. Highway G, Raymond. Members of the gospel singing group are Mike Vyvyan, Steve Knight, Steve Welsh, Wayne Chapman and Jeff Mosher, and they are members of Yorkville United Methodist Church.
LENTEN SERIES SCHEDULED
A free Lenten series for children and adults titled "The Last Week" will be held from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Sundays, March 10-April 14, or from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, March 7-April 11, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. Coffee and kringle will be served on Sundays, and soup and salad will be served on Thursdays. The March 10 program will start at 11:15 a.m. after the annual Cuban sandwich fundraiser.
Most of us know the story of Jesus from Maundy Thursday through Easter Day, but what about the other days leading up to that, beginning with Palm Sunday? What was Jesus doing? What was the context? And what does it mean for us today? These questions will be answered in the series.
FIRST-PERSON PORTRAYALS PLANNED
"God’s People — One Body — Represented by the Reformers Martin Luther and John Wesley" will be first-person portrayals by the Rev. Sue Leih and student pastor Chris Van Beek during the 8 and 10:15 a.m. worship services Sunday, Feb. 24, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. Holy Communion will be offered.
POEMS OF THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD
An event titled "Poems of the Underground Railroad" is scheduled to be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Greater Grace Temple Church of God in Christ, 522 N. Memorial Drive. This free evening of poetry reading, praise dancing and African music celebrates Black History Month, and the life and legacy of runaway slaves that sought freedom in Racine County.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Christian Spirituality and Contemplative Yoga for Women,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Contemplative Yoga brings together the richness of the Christian contemplative tradition with modern yoga postures. The day includes a morning contemplative practice and afternoon yoga. While the primary focus will be on Christian spirituality, women of any tradition are welcome. The $45 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit and noon meal.
- “Lessons on Becoming a Better Ally to People of Color,” 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Joan Crawford returns with lessons on how those outside the black community can work collaboratively to promote racial equity and justice. Learn some of the ways that black people experience and cope with racism on a daily basis, and explore guidelines for social settings and effective collaboration in racial justice initiatives. The $225 fee includes a $50 nonrefundable deposit, overnight accommodations and meals.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
