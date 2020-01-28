Religion Today

NO REGRETS MEN’S CONFERENCE
The 2020 No Regrets Men’s Conference will be streamed live in high definition from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., Kenosha. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for registration, packet pickup and continental breakfast.
No Regrets is an annual live one-day event for men ages 13 and older who are choosing to walk toward a lifetime of faith in Jesus. In real-time, attendees will view the sessions from platform speakers at Elmbrook Church, a non-denominational, evangelical Christian church.
Platform speakers include nationally known individuals Carlos Whittaker, Skye Jethani, Brady Boyd, Jeff Manion, Albert Tate and Gary Haugen.
There will also be live breakout sessions throughout the day covering a range of topics led by local pastors and community leaders and worship led by the Kenosha Bible Church worship band.
The registration fee is $30. To register, go to http://kenoshabible.org/noregrets.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
The following program will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Mystical Word of Icons,” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Taking their form from art of the ancient world, religious icons have been a part of Christianity from at least the 4th century, and in recent years have enjoyed a rebirth of interest. This introduction to icons will explore their history, meanings, spirituality, use in prayer and meditation, and how they are created, which is known as “writing.” A fee of $45 includes a $10 non-refundable deposit and noon meal.
- “The Beguines: Radical Women’s Movement of Medieval Times,” (Mystics and Prophets series), 10-11:15 a.m. and 6:30-7:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17. The Beguines were women who lived in community and lived out their faith in Christ in the world. Attendees will learn about this little known renewal movement considering the lives and the writings of three well-known Beguines — Marie Oignies, Marguerite Porete and Mechtilde of Magdeburg — and reflect on the power of community and need for mutual support to be Light. Donations accepted.
For more information or to register, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
