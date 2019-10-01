ST. EDWARD PLANS REUNION, DINNER
St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Ave., will celebrate 100 years of sharing faith with an all school/all years reunion from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Mass with Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki, former priests, sisters and teachers is at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, with dinner to follow.
Tickets cost $20 for the school reunion and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and soft drinks. Beer and wine will be sold. A copy of the commemorative booklet being published for the centennial is included in the price of the ticket.
Tickets for the dinner cost $25 each or $40 for two. The ticket includes a full buffet dinner with beverages, wine and dessert. A copy of the commemorative booklet is included for each ticket holder. Additional copies of the booklet can be purchased for $5.
For information and registration, go to www.saintedwardracine.org/100th-anniversary or call 262-636-8040.
PASTOR ANNIVERSARY
The second year church anniversary of the Rev. T.L. Howell, senior pastor at Christ Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 815 Park Ave., will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
MINISTRY ANNIVERSARY
A celebration for 40 years in ministry for the Rev. Fred L. Richmond and First Lady Barbara J. Richmond will be held during the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday, Oct. 6, at New Omega Missionary Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia. The Rev. Daryn D. Crenshaw of Christ Community Church will be the guest.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY
You have free articles remaining.
Gregg Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2237 Howe St., will celebrate its 42nd anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Guests will be the Rev. Linda Rogers and Invisible Faith CME Church of Milwaukee. Music will be provided by the Visioning a Greater Racine Choir and the Norton Family.
100TH CHURCH ANNIVERSARY
Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., will celebrate its 100th anniversary at a 9 a.m. divine service Sunday, Oct. 13. The Rev. Dr. John Wille, South Wisconsin District president, will preach. The Racine Lutheran High School Brass Choir will provide music.
PET BLESSING
A Pet Blessing will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Journey in Faith Church, 7330 Old Spring St., Mount Pleasant.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Wellness Wednesday,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. The day begins with an opening prayer circle and offers optional spiritual guidance, artistic expression, gentle yoga, quiet time for prayer and/or walking the labyrinth. The $35 fee includes a noon dinner.
- “Women for Women,” a monthly women’s circle of wisdom and mutual support, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 12. There will be time for prayer, meditation and reflection through various stories and readings, creativity and music. "Boundless Compassion" by Joyce Rupp will be read this year. The fee is $10.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.