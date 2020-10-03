Religion Today

SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS

These programs are being offered by Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:

“Well-Being Wednesdays,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. This day of reflection for men and women includes an opening prayer followed by unstructured time with the options of individual spiritual guidance, artistic expression, gentle yoga, walking the outdoor labyrinth or grounds, or finding a quiet space to read or reflect. The $45 fee includes a $15 nonrefundable deposit and noon meal.

“Well-Being and Self Compassion: Caring for Ourselves to Care for Others,” 9 a.m.4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Author Anne Kertz Kernion draws on recent findings in science and psychology to illuminate self-care and spiritual practices that nurture gentleness, kindness and patience toward ourselves. Helpful tips and exercises are included in this multi-media presentation. The $70 fee includes a $15 non-refundable deposit, midday meal and .4 continuing education units.