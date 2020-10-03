SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are being offered by Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
“Well-Being Wednesdays,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. This day of reflection for men and women includes an opening prayer followed by unstructured time with the options of individual spiritual guidance, artistic expression, gentle yoga, walking the outdoor labyrinth or grounds, or finding a quiet space to read or reflect. The $45 fee includes a $15 nonrefundable deposit and noon meal.
“Well-Being and Self Compassion: Caring for Ourselves to Care for Others,” 9 a.m.4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Author Anne Kertz Kernion draws on recent findings in science and psychology to illuminate self-care and spiritual practices that nurture gentleness, kindness and patience toward ourselves. Helpful tips and exercises are included in this multi-media presentation. The $70 fee includes a $15 non-refundable deposit, midday meal and .4 continuing education units.
“Breath and Mindfulness: Basic Practices that Nurture Our Bodies, Brains, and Spiritual Journeys,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. As part of brain science and spirituality programming, author Anne Kertz Kernion will lead participants in exploring and practicing basic breathing techniques that reduce anxiety and manage stress. She will also be signing her newest book after the program. The $20 fee includes a $10 non-refundable deposit and dessert reception.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.
