LESSONS FROM KWANZAA CANDLES

A "Lessons from the Kwanzaa Candles" with Jim Kuntzelman begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave.

NEW YEAR'S EVE WORSHIP

A New Year' eve worship service begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave.

ARMENIAN CHRISTMAS

A Divine Liturgy and Christmas Eve service begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie St.

A Christmas Epiphany and Theophany remembering the birth and baptism of our Lord Divine Liturgy and Blessing of the Water ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 6. The Divine Liturgy begins at 9:30 a.m. 

SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS

These programs are offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:

  • “Meditation and Life Integration,” 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7. This series offers 20 minutes of silent meditation together and discussion of readings from the book “Living Buddha, Living Christ” by Thich Nhat Hanh. An offering will be accepted.
  • “SoulCollage,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. SoulCollage combines creative expression and personal reflection. The cards participants make contain images they select; and later, take time to seek out what these images might reveal about our ever deepening knowledge of our souls. The theme is “Visions and Intentions.” Cost to attend is $40 including $10 non-refundable deposit and noon dinner.

For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.

 

 

Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Sharon Knox, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email sknox@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Sharon Knox at 262-631-1780.

