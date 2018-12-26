LESSONS FROM KWANZAA CANDLES
A "Lessons from the Kwanzaa Candles" with Jim Kuntzelman begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave.
NEW YEAR'S EVE WORSHIP
A New Year' eve worship service begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave.
ARMENIAN CHRISTMAS
A Divine Liturgy and Christmas Eve service begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5, at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie St.
A Christmas Epiphany and Theophany remembering the birth and baptism of our Lord Divine Liturgy and Blessing of the Water ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 6. The Divine Liturgy begins at 9:30 a.m.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Meditation and Life Integration,” 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7. This series offers 20 minutes of silent meditation together and discussion of readings from the book “Living Buddha, Living Christ” by Thich Nhat Hanh. An offering will be accepted.
- “SoulCollage,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. SoulCollage combines creative expression and personal reflection. The cards participants make contain images they select; and later, take time to seek out what these images might reveal about our ever deepening knowledge of our souls. The theme is “Visions and Intentions.” Cost to attend is $40 including $10 non-refundable deposit and noon dinner.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
