Religion Today

ADVENT WORSHIP SERVICE
Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., will hold a midweek Advent worship service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. Our “Behold the Child” Advent Series focus for the evening is Luke 2:8-20, “For You and All the World.”
ADVENT TAIZE PRAYER SERVICE
An Advent taize prayer service will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, 1509 Grand Ave. Taizé prayer is a candle lit, contemplative service that centers on simple repetitive music, scripture reading, prayer and time for silent reflection. Fellowship will follow in the church hall.
CHRISTMAS AT NORWAY
Norway Lutheran Church, 6235 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, will hold its Christmas at Norway Service of Carols and the Christmas Story from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. This is the annual opening of the Christmas season.
COMFORT & JOY HOLIDAY RETREAT
A “Comfort & Joy” holiday retreat will return to The DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive (21st Street), Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24-25.
You have free articles remaining.
This overnight retreat welcomes those in search of spiritual respite from the commercialism and busyness of the Christmas holiday. Susanne Sklar will once again lead this time together, which will feature readings and responses meant to help participants discover how and where to find comfort and joy at this time of year.
Sklar was born in Chicago and is a member of the Cumnor Fellowship in Oxford, UK, where she teaches and writes about religion and the arts. Before returning to Oxford, where she got her doctorate, Sklar taught humanities and theater in Russia, China and Sweden, as well as at Northwestern University, Carthage College and Shimer College in the U.S.
“Comfort & Joy” will open with registration at 2 p.m. Dec. 24, followed by the first session at 3:30 p.m., and will continue through breakfast on Christmas morning. Participants also have the option of attending DeKoven’s Traditional Christmas Day Mass at 9 a.m. on Dec. 25, as well as the Christmas brunch, which will follow Mass.
Guests will stay in Taylor Hall, which offers a handicapped-accessible entry ramp and elevator access to guest rooms, as well as full-service dining facilities. Cost for the “Comfort & Joy” retreat, including accommodations and meals, is $100. For more information and to register call 262-633-6401, ext. 110.
PORTRAITS OF GRACE
Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31, Caledonia, will celebrate the season of Advent with a series entitled “Portraits of Grace” during the 9:30 a.m. worship services Sundays, Dec. 1-22. The series will conclude at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, during the annual candlelight service when Christmas carols will be sung. This series will look at the stories of five important women in Jesus’ family line: Tamar, Rahab, Ruth, Bathsheba and Mary. Their stories are ones of treachery, bravery, loyalty, and scandal — and ultimately of God’s grace.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Advent Taizé Prayer,” 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16. Featuring an evening of silence, reflection, simple meditative chants and prayerful candle ritual. Taizé is an ecumenical service bringing people together to pray for peace. Donations will be accepted. To participate in the choir or as a musician, contact Pat Shutts at 262-898-2584.
- “Honoring Grief…Intending to Heal,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 21, April 25 and July 11. This is a grief support companion training program for those who are new to being a companion to the bereaved, and/or for those who are currently supporting the bereaved in various capacities and want to hone their skills. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31. The $475 fee includes a $50 non-refundable deposit, four books, handouts and materials, meals and CEUs.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email Lmohr@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1780.