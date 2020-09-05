× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OUTDOOR WORSHIP

North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St., will hold an outdoor worship service at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, in the back parking lot. People should bring their own chair. Face masks are required and social distancing will be followed.

SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS

These programs are being offered by Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:

“Centering Prayer,” 7-8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, via Zoom. Centering Prayer is a method of silent, contemplative prayer. Participants start their day by praying with others — 20 minutes of silent centering prayer, followed by 40 minutes of reading and discussion on prayer or spirituality. Donations are accepted.

“Grieving through the Seasons,” 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, virtually via Zoom. This is a day-long spiritual retreat for adults who are grieving the death of a loved one, friend or co-worker. The day will integrate natural patterns of the grieving experience with the natural rhythms and changes of the seasons. The $40 fee includes a $15 nonrefundable deposit, handouts and midday meal.

For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590. Siena Retreat Center’s special coronavirus protocol is accessible on the website.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.

