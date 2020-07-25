Religion Today

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS

These programs are being offered by Siena Retreat Center, 5635 Erie St., Caledonia:

“Centering Prayer,” 7-8 a.m. Thursday, July 30, virtually via Zoom. Centering Prayer is a method of silent, contemplative prayer. Participants start their day by praying with others — 20 minutes of silent centering prayer, followed by 40 minutes of reading and discussion on prayer or spirituality. Donations are accepted. Register by noon on Wednesday, July 29.

“Grieving Through the Seasons,” 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. This is a day-long spiritual retreat for adults who are grieving the death of a loved one, friend or co-worker. The day will integrate natural patterns of the grieving experience with the natural rhythms and changes of the seasons. The $55 fee includes a $15 nonrefundable deposit, handouts and mid-day meal.

“SoulCollage,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. SoulCollage is a process of creating unique, collaged cards from found and personal images. It is a form of creative play, self-care and personal reflection. The theme for this session is “Gift of Play.” The $55 fee includes a $15 nonrefundable deposit, handouts and mid-day meal.

For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.

