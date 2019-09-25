AFRICAN SUNDAY
Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 2417 Drexel Ave., will hold its annual African Sunday celebration from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 29. There will be a service of music and speakers highlighting the relationship with the Meru Diocese in Tanzania. It is also the Common Day of Prayer for the ELCA and the ELCT. An auction of African art will follow to support the Tanzanian missions. A lunch featuring Tanzanian foods will also be held.
BIBLE SUNDAY
Bible Sunday will be observed during the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday, Sept. 29, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. Children in second and third grades will be presented with their first Bible from the church. Anyone older who needs a Bible may also request one. The Hims of Harmony will offer special music.
HIGH HOLIDAY SERVICES
Beth Israel Sinai, 3009 Washington Ave., will hold a Erev Rosh Hashanah service at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Guest speaker is John Dickert, former mayor of Racine and Division of State and Local Finance administrator in the Department of Revenue.
First day of Rosh Hashanah will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30. The Rev. William Dietler will speak on "Catholic Jewish Relations from Constantine to Modern Times." Tashlich is at 5 p.m.
Second day of Rosh Hashanah is celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1.
PET BLESSING
A Pet Blessing will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Journey in Faith Church, 7330 Old Spring St., Mount Pleasant.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “An Evening with Matthew Fox: Naming the Unnameable,” 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4. What do we mean by “God” in today’s world? Do the names for God change as we mature as individuals, evolve as a species, and face a critical “turning time” in human and planetary history? Matthew Fox is an international spiritual theologian, author, Episcopal priest and justice activist. The $20 fee includes a dessert reception.
- “A Day with Matthew Fox: The Future of Religion, Spirituality, and Earth,” 10:30 a.m-4 p.m. Sunday, October 6. Many people today identify as spiritual but not religious. Does this dynamic represent a quest for the deeper elements of religion, the “inwardness” of religion that the mystics like Howard Thurman, Dorothee Soelle, and Meister Eckhart talk about? The $55 fee includes the noon meal.
- “Shame, Grief and Companioning the Mourner,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 5 and 19. This is a program of continued learning and growth for those who companion the bereaved. During this two-day training, participants will explore the meaning and impact of shame on the grief journey and discover the grace of healthy shame. The $150 fee includes a $50 non-refundable deposit, meals, book, handouts and Continuing Education Units.
- “Boundless Compassion,” 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. Through this four-day reflective workshop developed by Joyce Rupp, participants are invited to deepen their understanding of compassion from many dimensions including theology, various spiritual traditions, science, sociology and psychology. The $455 fee includes a $50 non-refundable deposit, accommodations, meals and Continuing Education Units. Financial assistance is available.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
