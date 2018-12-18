COMBINED SERVICE & BAPTISM
Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, will hold a combined service at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 23. The Hims of Harmony will sing “That Little Baby” plus “A Good Heart” in honor of an infant baptism during the service. The Luce family will light the fourth candle in the Advent wreath. The chancel choir will sing “Do You Hear What I Hear?” as the benediction.
FOURTH SUNDAY OF ADVENT
A Fourth Sunday of Advent congregation-led service begins at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.
MULTI-GENERATIONAL SERVICE
The Rev. Dr. Marlene Walker and religious education director Leann Pomavilla will lead a multi-generational "Here Comes the Sun" service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave. The service is held in celebration of the return of the sun on the winter solstice.
CHILDREN'S CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
The Children's Christmas program is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 23, at Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave.
LIVE NATIVITIES
These churches will hold live nativities:
- First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., will hold its live Nativity from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 22-23. It will feature live animals, costumed characters and a recording of the Christmas story. Hot beverages and treats will be served in the church hall.
- Members of English Settlement United Methodist Church will hold its annual Christmas in the Barn with services every 30 minutes from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24, at Squire Farm, 26715 Church Road, Burlington (Dover). Church members portray angels, shepherds, wise men and innkeepers. Visitors sit on straw bales as scripture is read and carols are sung. Hot cocoa, coffee and Christmas cookies are served.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES
These area churches will hold Christmas Eve services:
- Christ Church, a United Methodist congregation, 5109 Washington Ave., 10:30 a.m. worship with scripture and songs; and 4 p.m. service with songs, scripture, children's Nativity and candlelight.
- Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St., 5 and 9 p.m.
- Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington, 4 and 10 p.m. candlelight services.
- Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 5 and 8 p.m. Services will be led by the Rev. Michael Zarling's sermon will be based on the original six verses of "Silent Night."
- Faithbridge Church, 212 11th St., 3, 5 and 9 p.m. candlelight services.
- Faithbridge Church Franksville campus, 10402 Northwestern Ave., 4 and 8 p.m. candlelight services.
- First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. 8 p.m. candlelight service. Communion will be celebrated.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30 and 10 p.m. candlelight services.
- Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St., 3 p.m. service of carols, Communion and candlelight; 5 p.m. traditional service, and 7 p.m. contemporary service.
- North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 S. 124th St., Raymond, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. candlelight worship with Lessons and Carols.
- Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave., 4 p.m. family service and children's pageant; 6 p.m. traditional Lessons and Carols candlelight service of readings, carols and choral music.
- Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave., 3 and 7 p.m.
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Road, Caledonia, 5 and 9 p.m. candlelight service.
- St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., 4 and 10 p.m. Masses; 3:40 p.m. children's Christmas pageant.
- St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 6400 Spring St., 4 and 10 p.m.
- St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, 1509 Grand Ave., 4 p.m. vigil Mass.
- St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant, 4:30 p.m.
- United Lutheran Church and North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St., 4 and 8 p.m. combined Christmas Eve services. Music at the services include the United Lutheran Choir, North Pointe Chancel Choir, Tony Roland and Ron Fox. Carol Smith and Donnas Wendt are the organists.
- Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, 4 and 7 p.m. Special music will be a piano solo, "Angels We Have Heard on High” by Jennifer George. The message given by the Rev. Sue Leih will be the story, “Why Christmas Trees Aren’t Perfect,” by Richard H. Schneider. The 7 p.m. traditional service will celebrate and remember the 200th anniversary of the beloved Christmas carol, “Silent Night.” During the candle lighting, it will be sung with guitar rather than organ, as it was originally sung 200 years ago. Guitar accompaniment will be by the Rev. Paul Armstrongbe, former Yorkville UMC pastor. The message by Leih is “Was It a Silent Night?” A special music solo, “Do You Hear What I Hear?,” will be sung by Danyelle (Vyvyan) Scanlon.
CHRISTMAS SERVICES
These area churches will hold Christmas Day services:
- Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 9 a.m. service will celebrate the mystery of the incarnation that the divine son of God took on the human flesh of an infant. Worship will include the Lord's Supper.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 10 a.m.
- Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St., 9:30 a.m. service of carols and Communion.
- Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave., 9 a.m.
- St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., 8 and 10:30 a.m.
- St. Mary's Chapel in Taylor Hall at the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., 9 a.m. A brunch will be served at 10 a.m.
- St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 6400 Spring St., 10 a.m.
- St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, 1509 Grand Ave., 10 a.m.
- St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant, 9:15 a.m.
- United Lutheran Church and North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St., 10 a.m. Communion will be celebrated.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Honoring Grief ... Intending to Heal: Grief Companion Training Program,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 26, Feb. 23, March 23, April 27 and July 13. This training is designed for those who work with the bereaved, whether professionally or as a volunteer. Participants who complete the program will receive four grief related books, handouts, certificate of completion and continuing education units. Attendance at all sessions is required. Cost to attend is $475 including $50 non-refundable deposit and meals. Financial assistance is available. Deadline to register is Dec. 31.
- “The Seed of God Turns into God: A New Year’s Silent Retreat,” 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Both the Dominican preacher Meister Eckhart and Zen pose a new year’s conundrum: Why strive to be “holy” if you are already infinite love and goodness? Why make a new year’s resolution if there is nothing to strive for? Participants will discover ways to live into these questions; to meditate or pray; to share silence and dialogue. Cost to attend is $195 including $10 non-refundable deposit and the noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
