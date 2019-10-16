SACRED HEART 103RD ANNIVERSARY
Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave., will celebrate its 103rd anniversary Oct. 25-27. The Most Rev. Jeffrey R. Haines, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, is scheduled to celebrate the 10 a.m. Mass Sunday, Oct. 27.
Other weekend events include a Fish Fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and a free Neighborhood Family Block Party from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Activities include games, bounce house, face painting, pumpkin decoration, Racine Fire Dept. visit and music by Young Strings.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:.
- “All Shall Be Well: The Spirituality of Julian of Norwich” (Mystics & Prophets series), 10-11:15 a.m. or 6:30-7:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21. Julian of Norwich, writing in the medieval period, is believed to be the first woman to write a book in English which survived. Her writings reveal an understanding of the intimate relationship between God and all that is created by God, and insights into the role of suffering and love in the spiritual life. Donations will be accepted.
- “Deep Down in My Soul: Spirituality and the Black Experience,” 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Through story, song and interactive dialogue, this day will give participants an immersive experience of history and spirituality in the black religious experience. Facilitator Vanessa White is a national leader among black Catholic theologians. The $45 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit and noon meal.
- “Creating a Shrine for Everyday Life,” 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. From Asia to the Western Hemisphere, many cultures have a tradition of creating home altars. A shrine helps us to connect with something important to our life. Participants will create “shrines” for every day. The $55 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit, noon meal and supplies.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
