Religion Today

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OUTDOOR WORSHIP

North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St., will hold an outdoor worship service at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, in the back parking lot. People should bring their own chair. Face masks are required and social distancing will be followed.

SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS

These programs are being offered by Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:

“Grieving Through the Seasons,” 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, virtually via Zoom. This is a day-long spiritual retreat for adults who are grieving the death of a loved one, friend or co-worker. The day will integrate natural patterns of the grieving experience with the natural rhythms and changes of the seasons. The $40 fee includes a $15 nonrefundable deposit, handouts and midday meal.

“SoulCollage,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. SoulCollage is a process of creating unique, collaged cards from found and personal images. It is a form of creative play, self-care and personal reflection. The theme for the session is “Gift of Play.” The $55 fee includes a $15 nonrefundable deposit, handouts and midday meal.