Religion Today

CHURCH CELEBRATES 170 YEARS
First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., will celebrate its 170th anniversary during a special worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Prof. James Pope, a son of the congregation, will serve as preacher under the theme, “Who will be your Pastor for your 200th Anniversary?”
The choir from Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn., will perform. Songs they will sing include “I Will Greatly Rejoice,” “O for a Thousand Tongues to sing," “In You is Gladness” and “How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place.” The Senior Choir and Cherub Choir of First Evangelical Lutheran Church will also sing and there will be hymns for the congregation to sing.
HARVEST DAY SERVICE
Christ Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 815 Park Ave., will hold its annual Harvest Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Special guest will be the Rev. James Howell and the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Faulkner, Miss.
FENDRICK & PECK CONCERT
The duo Fendrick & Peck will present a concert at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St. The concert features Madeline Fendrick and Brian Peck sharing their songs, poems and stories. Their music is noted for its harmony, lyrics and composition. Donations will be accepted.
BAHA'I INTERFAITH DEVOTIONAL
People of all faiths are invited to reflect on the rights of children in honor of the recent 30th anniversary of Universal Children's Day by sharing prayers, readings and music at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. It will be held during the Baha'i interfaith devotional and spiritual reflection at the home of Barry and Loralee Uhlenhake, 3223 Wright Ave. Discussion will follow. It is suggested people wear blue; the color adopted by UNICEF for this special occasion. Call 262-672-5269 for more information.
