Religion Today

CHURCH CELEBRATES 170 YEARS

First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., will celebrate its 170th anniversary during a special worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Prof. James Pope, a son of the congregation, will serve as preacher under the theme, “Who will be your Pastor for your 200th Anniversary?”

The choir from Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn., will perform. Songs they will sing include “I Will Greatly Rejoice,” “O for a Thousand Tongues to sing," “In You is Gladness” and “How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place.” The Senior Choir and Cherub Choir of First Evangelical Lutheran Church will also sing and there will be hymns for the congregation to sing.

HARVEST DAY SERVICE

Christ Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 815 Park Ave., will hold its annual Harvest Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. Special guest will be the Rev. James Howell and the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Faulkner, Miss.

FENDRICK & PECK CONCERT