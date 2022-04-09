 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RELIGION TODAY

Religion Today

EASTER IN DOWNTOWN RACINE

Hope City Church will host Easter in Downtown Racine on Sunday, April 17, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. There will be free coffee and Easter treats, gifts for children and family photo stations.

PALM SUNDAY

These churches will hold Palm Sunday services on Sunday, April 10:

Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 9 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Racine, 716 College Ave., 9:30 a.m.

Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St., 10 a.m., with Palm Parade and special Sunday School.

Water of Life Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St. and 5970 Douglas Ave., 8 and 10:30 a.m.

MAUNDY THURSDAY

These churches will hold Maundy Thursday services on Thursday, April 14:

Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30-7:30 p.m., with Holy Communion.

Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St., 7 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Racine, 716 College Ave., 6:30 p.m.

Water of Life Lutheran Church, 4:30 p.m. at 2921 Olive St. and 6:30 p.m. at 5970 Douglas Ave.

GOOD FRIDAY

These churches will hold Good Friday services on Friday, April 15:

Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30-7:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Racine, 716 College Ave., noon-3 p.m., for silent prayer and relection.

Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St., 7 p.m.

EASTER VIGIL

Water of Life Lutheran Church, 5970 Douglas Ave., will host an Easter vigil at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

EASTER SUNDAY

These churches will hold Easter services on Sunday, April 17:

Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 9 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Racine, 716 College Ave., 9:30 a.m., fellowship to follow in Irhman Hall.

Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St., 10 a.m.

Water of Life Lutheran Church, 8 and 10:30 a.m. at 2921 Olive St., and 10:30 a.m. at 5970 Douglas Ave.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com.

