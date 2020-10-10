Religion Today

SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are being offered by Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
“Breath and Mindfulness: Basic Practices that Nurture Our Bodies, Brains, and Spiritual Journeys,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. As part of brain science and spirituality programming, author Anne Kertz Kernion will lead participants in exploring and practicing basic breathing techniques that reduce anxiety and manage stress. She will also sign her newest book after the program. The $20 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit and dessert reception. Register to participate in-person or virtually.
“Neuroscience and Well-Being: How Spirituality Affects Our Health and DNA,” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. This day illuminates how contemplative practices such as mindfulness, meditation, gratitude and compassion slow aging in our cells, keep our brains healthy and nimble and reduce stress. The morning portion will be presented in-person and via Zoom. The $60 fee for the entire day in-person includes a $15 nonrefundable deposit and mid-day meal. The cost of the morning only via Zoom is $25.
“Digital Distraction: Technology, Our Brains, and Spiritual Practices,” 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, in-person only. Author Anne Kertz Kernion will explore how several spiritual practices help mitigate the adverse effects of technology, such as reduced focus, concentration and memory. The $55 fee includes a $10 non-refundable deposit and noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
