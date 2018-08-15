GUEST SPEAKER AT FIRST PRESBYTERIAN
The Rev. Rachel Yates, presbytery executive for Milwaukee Presbytery, will serve as the guest preacher during the 9:30 a.m. worship service Sunday, Aug. 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.
Prior to joining the Milwaukee Presbytery in January 2018, Yates served the Presbyterian Mission Agency connecting congregations and presbyteries with the ministries of the denomination’s mission co-workers who serve in 70 countries around the world.
SERVICE OF REDEDICATION PLANNED
The Faculty of St. John’s Lutheran School will participate in a Service of Rededication Sunday, Aug. 19, as part of the 9 a.m. service at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 510 Kewaunee St.
The new 2018-19 school year will begin on Monday, Aug. 20,with an opening chapel service at 9:15 a.m.
CERTIFIED LAY SPEAKER LEADS WORSHIP
Paula Thorson, a certified lay speaker, will conduct the 9:15 a.m. worship service Sunday, Aug. 19, at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St. Her sermon is based on John 6: 35, 41-51. Ryan Andersen will perform a cello solo on Bach Prelude No. 1 in G Major during special music.
ANNUAL DAY CELEBRATION
The women of Greater St. Luke’s Baptist Church, 1326 State St., will celebrate their annual day during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday, Aug. 19. Minister Dadra Lockridge from Vine Ministries of Racine is the guest speaker.
POLISH HERITAGE PICNIC
The 16th annual Polish Heritage Picnic will be held Sunday, Aug. 26, at Smolenski Park, 438 S. Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant. The event begins at 1 p.m. with Catholic Mass celebrated in Polish by the Rev. Jerome Hudziak. A fellowship picnic lunch will be served after Mass. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs. Entertainment will be provided by the Syrena Polish Folk Dance Ensemble of Milwaukee and The Silver Okiestra.
NEW OMEGA CELEBRATES 39 YEARS
New Omega Missionary Baptist Church, 5731 Northwestern Ave., will celebrate 39 years of ministry during the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday, Aug. 19. Dr. Leroy Wadlington of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Indianapolis will be the guest speaker. The 8 a.m. worship service for Aug. 19 is canceled.
BAHA’I INTERFAITH GATHERING
The Baha’i Interfaith Gathering and Devotional “The Oneness of Humanity” begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, in the home of Barry and Loralee Uhlenhake, 3223 Wright Ave. Attendees are asked to bring favorite prayers or selections on this topic. This half-hour session will include music and be followed by a discussion. For more information, call 262-672-5269.
