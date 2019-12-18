Religion Today

LIVE NATIVITIES
These live Nativities will be held:
- First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., will hold its live Nativity from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 21-22. It will feature live animals, costumed characters and a recording of the Christmas story. Hot beverages and treats will be served in the church hall.
- Members of English Settlement United Methodist Church will hold its annual Christmas in the Barn with services every 30 minutes from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Squire Farm, 26715 Church Road, Dover. Church members portray angels, shepherds, wise men and innkeepers. Visitors sit on straw bales as scripture is read and carols are sung. A special solo is sung by church members. Hot cocoa, coffee and Christmas cookies are served.
EPIPHANY CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS
Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., will celebrate Christmas at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. worship services Sunday, Dec. 22. The Rev. Michael Zarling will lead the services with scripture readings and hymns while the choir, Sunday School children and teens present the Christmas story in word and song.
A CANTATA OF CAROLS
Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, 1700 S. Green Bay Road, will hold "Christmas Canticles; a Cantata of Carols" during the 8:30 and 11 a.m. worship services of word through song Sunday, Dec. 22. The Senior Choir and accompanying chamber orchestra will be featured.
FOURTH SUNDAY IN ADVENT
Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., will hold a fourth Sunday in Advent worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22.
SUNDAY SCHOOL PROGRAM
“No Vacancy” is the title of the Christmas program to be presented by the Sunday School classes during the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday, Dec. 22, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. The animals in the barn are annoyed with the visitors like Mary and Joseph, but the donkey tells them that their baby is Jesus. Syler Sonnenberg will play “The Little Drummer Boy” as a piano solo. The lighting of the 4th Advent Candle will be by the Linton and Diane Skewes family. There will be fellowship time with Christmas cookies after the program. Student Pastor Han Yoon Lee will deliver the message at the 8 a.m. praise service.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES
These area churches will hold Christmas Eve services on Tuesday, Dec. 24:
- Christ Church, 5109 Washington Ave., 10:30 a.m. worship with scripture and hymns, and 4 p.m. service with scripture and songs, children's Nativity and candlelight.
- Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St., 5 p.m. worship service with candle lighting and 9 p.m. "Lessons & Carols" service with candle lighting.
- Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 5 and 8 p.m. with a special message from the Rev. Michael Zarling and singing of favorite Christmas carols.
- First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., 6 p.m. "Candles & Carols" worship service.
- First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Sunday School service.
- First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., 5:30 p.m. worship with Communion.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30 and 10 p.m. candlelight worship services.
- Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. Sixth St., 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. candlelight worship service.
- North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St., with United Lutheran Church, 4 and 8 p.m.
- Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave., 3 and 7 p.m.
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, 5 p.m.
- Raymond Christian Fellowship, 8638 Highway K, Raymond, 4 p.m. candlelight service.
- St. John's Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., 4 and 11 p.m. candlelight services, with flute pre-service music, vocal soloists and the Senior Choir.
- Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. The 4 p.m. family-oriented service has Jodi Klug singing “Heaven’s Child” and Syler Sonnenberg playing “Joy to the World” as a piano solo in honor of the 300th anniversary of the favorite Christmas carol. Glow sticks will be used for a safe candle lighting by all. The traditional 7 p.m. service features Carlyn Rabe singing “O Holy Night.” The service will end with everyone holding a lighted candle during the singing of “Silent Night.” Special music at both services will be by Myungsu Lee playing “We Three Kings” and “O Come, All Ye Faithful” on the cello.
CHRISTMAS SERVICES
These area churches will hold Christmas services on Wednesday, Dec. 25:
- Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 9 a.m.
- First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., 9:30 a.m. Christmas Day Festival Service with the Senior Choir, Cherub Choir and instrumentalists.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 10 a.m.
- North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St., with United Lutheran Church, 10 a.m.
- Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave., 9 a.m.
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, 10 a.m.
- St. John's Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., 9 a.m. with Christmas carols sung by the Senior Choir as pre-service music.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Meditation, Malas & Mandalas,” 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. Features a day of quiet, meditation, walking the labyrinth, creative expression and time for a person to come back to their center. Participants will have the opportunity for simple expressive art by making a mandala and a meditation bracelet called a mala. The $55 fee includes a $10 non-refundable deposit, art supplies and a noon meal.
- “Wellness Wednesday,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Enjoy a midweek day of renewal. These reflective days for men and women include an opening prayer or meditation circle; the option for individual spiritual guidance; artistic expression in the creativity room; gentle yoga; and walking the indoor labyrinth. Yoga will be presented with a modification for those who wish to sit in a chair. The $35 fee for each day includes a $10 non-refundable deposit, supplies and noon meal.
- “Honoring Grief — Intending to Heal,” 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 25, Feb. 22, March 21, April 25 and July 11. This is a grief support companion training program for those who are new to being a companion to the bereaved or for those who are currently supporting the bereaved in various capacities and want to hone their skills. All sessions must be attended. The $475 fee includes a $50 nonrefundable deposit, four books, handouts and materials, meals and CEUs. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
