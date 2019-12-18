Religion Today

“No Vacancy” is the title of the Christmas program to be presented by the Sunday School classes during the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday, Dec. 22, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. The animals in the barn are annoyed with the visitors like Mary and Joseph, but the donkey tells them that their baby is Jesus. Syler Sonnenberg will play “The Little Drummer Boy” as a piano solo. The lighting of the 4th Advent Candle will be by the Linton and Diane Skewes family. There will be fellowship time with Christmas cookies after the program. Student Pastor Han Yoon Lee will deliver the message at the 8 a.m. praise service.