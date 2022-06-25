Religion Today

RETIREMENT CELEBRATION

The Rev. Susan Leih will lead her last worship service as pastor of Yorkville United Methodist Church at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 26. Special music will be provided by the Chancel Choir, Hims of Harmony and Rhythm & Praise. A program will begin a 10:30 a.m. giving a light-hearted look at the highlights of Leih's 12 years serving the congregation.

While at Yorkville UMC, Leih was the mentor for three divinity students from Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Ill. Pamela Garside-Meyers now serves as the minister of youth and outreach to UMC churches in Kenosha County. Chris Van Beek and Han Yoon Lee have each been appointed to serve a local congregation in Wisconsin. Leih was the circuit leader of the UMC churches in South East Circuit 15 and served as advisor to the Union Grove Area Food Bank.

Leih was at Yorkville UMC during the 175th anniversary year of celebration events in 2017. Because of the lockdown during the pandemic, Leih and her husband Tom began live streaming Sunday worship from their home, and eventually from the sanctuary.

The public is invited to the worship service, program and potluck dinner. People are asked to bring a favorite hot or cold salad to share. Sandwiches and dessert will be provided.

FIRST FRIDAYS MUSIC

First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., will hold First Fridays Music at First at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 1. This professional duo of Tim Rebers (tenor) and Maggie Rebers (pianist) from Milwaukee have been performing together since college. Their program, “Think Outside the Bachs,” is comprised of musical jokes, puns and surprises.

