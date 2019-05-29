PASTOR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION
The pastor’s anniversary celebration culminates at the 7:45 and 10:45 a.m. services Sunday, June 2, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 1123 Center St. This year marks Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby and First Lady Reneé Sartin Kirby’s 38th year at St. Paul, and Bishop Kirby’s 49th year in ministry. The Sunday services will feature the preaching of guest minister, the Rev. Floyd James, pastor of the Greater Rock Baptist Church of Chicago, as well as music by the church’s choirs and praise team and special tributes to the Kirbys.
Bishop Kirby is a native of Atwood, Tenn. He attended local schools and acknowledged his call to the preaching ministry at the age of 16. He was pastor of his first church, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Aberdeen, Miss., at the age of 20. At the time, he was finishing his undergraduate work at the American Baptist College in Nashville. Within a couple of years, Kirby was called to pastor his boyhood church, the New Hope Baptist Church of Milan, Tenn. He also completed master’s degrees from the Scaritt College for Christian Workers in Nashville and the Memphis Theological Seminary.
Kirby was elected St. Paul’s pastor in April of 1981. He led the congregation in erecting a new worship center, fellowship hall and additional spaces for ministry in 1987. St. Paul Gardens, an apartment complex for elderly and disabled residents, was built in 1992. St. Paul also purchased the former St. Rose Catholic Church in 2001 and the St. Rose School building a few years later. Plans were recently announced for construction of St. Paul Commons, a $14 million, 63-unit apartment complex that will offer affordable housing while enhancing the presently decaying neighborhood just west of the church.
Kirby has preached in more than 30 states and has preached extensively in Europe and Africa. He is on the Board of Directors of the National Baptist Convention, USA Inc., the largest African American religious organization in the world, and has served for 30 years as a lecturer for the convention’s National Congress of Christian Education. He is also a trustee of American Baptist College.
NEW CHURCH TO HOST INTEREST PARTY
Soul Revival Church will hold an interest party from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Lockwood Park pavilion, 4300 Graceland Blvd. Information will be available on this life-giving church set to launch in Racine this fall. There will be free childcare and activities for children, as well as snacks and beverages. The church's vision is to connect people with God, discover their purpose, live in community and love our city.
SUMMER WORSHIP SCHEDULE
The summer worship schedule begins Sunday, June 2, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., with one Sunday service at 9 a.m. and Monday services continuing at 7 p.m. The schedule will be in effect through Aug. 25.
SUMMER HOURS TO BEGIN
The summer worship schedule begins Sunday, June 2 with one combined service at 9 a.m. at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. It will continue until Labor Day.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL
Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 LaSalle St., is offering Vacation Bible School from 1 to 3:30 p.m. June 10-14 for youth ages 3 through fifth grade. There is no charge. To register, call 262-633-3281 or 262-639-5849.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These retreats are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Come to the Water,” 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Participants can listen in silence with invitations for communal prayer, labyrinth walking, group centering prayer, input from the presenters and space to ponder. The $195 fee includes a $50 non-refundable deposit, accommodations and meals.
- “Awakening to the Depths,” 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16, to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22. “Mystic Companions on the Journey” will be explored through silence, meeting daily with a spiritual guide, and morning and evening gatherings for prayer. Participants will consider the wisdom of companions like Caryll Houselander, Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, Meister Eckhart and Julian of Norwich. The $495 fee includes a $50 non-refundable deposit, accommodations and meals.
For more information or to register for a retreat, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
