MUSICAL GUEST
Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 124 W. Washington St., Burlington, will host a musical performance by The Many, a Chicago-based group, during a special worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 24. The public is invited to enjoy the hour of diverse songs that draw on indie pop and gospel influences. A potluck luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.
LECTURE SERIES
Dennis Sylva, a Biblical scholar who taught at the seminary level for 22 years, will give a three-part lecture series on "The Pentateuch — the Lived Trust in God" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 19-April 2, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant. There will be time for questions. The free series is sponsored by Scripture through the Heart and Soul.
CHURCH ANNIVERSARY
Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St., will celebrate its 60th anniversary during the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday, March 17. Participating choirs include the Male Chorus, Women's Choir, Youth Choir and Combined Choir. The Rev. Donald Johnson, pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn., is the guest speaker. Dinner will be served after the service.
GUEST DRAMA GROUP
Silent Messengers, a clowning/drama group from Baldwin, will present a dramatic drama presentation of the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Racine Christian Reformed Church, 900 Illinois St. Donations will be accepted. For more information, go to www.silentmessengers.com.
LENTEN SERVICES
These area churches will host Lenten services Wednesday, March 20:
- First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., 7 p.m. The Rev. Thomas Bauer, guest pastor, will preach on "Love One Another" under the theme, "Three Words of Truth."
- Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. The theme is “Three Words of Truth.” The Rev. Brian Schmidt of Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia will speak on "Take Him Away." A supper will be served between services.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30 p.m. Supper will be served at 5:15 p.m.
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, 6:30 p.m.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Simple Care of a Hopeful Heart: Enhancing Resilience, Compassion, and Personal Well Being,” 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30. By discussing approaches to maintaining perspective and inner strength in challenging times, Robert Wicks will offer insights into how we can live in peace and, in turn, extend our warmth to others without losing our own inner fire in the process. Wicks is an author of more than 50 books. The $215 fee includes $50 non-refundable deposit, overnight accommodations and meals.
- “Expressions of the Soul: Apprehending God, Abstract Acrylic Painting,” 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30. The presenter will guide participants through the process of creating their own reflection on these themes. They will take time to consider their images of God and the writings of some of the great mystics. The $55 fee includes a $10 non-refundable deposit, supplies and a noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
