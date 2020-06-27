× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FRANCIS LEAVING NORTH POINTE

The Rev. Dr. Don Francis will be leaving North Pointe United Methodist Church to take the position as interim pastor at Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church beginning July 1. Francis will conduct the 9:15 a.m. worship service online Sunday, June 28, at northpoint@racine.org.

VIRTUAL PROGRAM

Siena Retreat Center is offering the virtual program, “SoulCollage Saturday,” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 11, via Zoom. SoulCollage is a process of creating a personal deck of unique, collaged cards from found and personal images for the purpose of self-exploration, self-acceptance and soul-tending. Participants will reflect on their experience of the sacred and see how the images on the cards reveal their ever changing and ever deepening knowledge of their souls. Materials will need to be collected for the program. There is no fee; donations are accepted.

Siena Retreat Center has a number of micro-retreats available on YouTube. People should enter Siena Retreat Center into the search box at youtube.com.

For more information or to register for a program, go to sienaeetreatcenter.org or call 262-898-2590.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email Lmohr@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1780.

