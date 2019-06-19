APPALACHIA SERVICE PROJECT
Sixteen youth and adult volunteers will leave Christ Church, 5109 Washington Ave., June 22 for a week-long mission trip with the Appalachia Service Project. Their work in Leslie County, Ky., will include critical repairs for families in need to make their homes warmer, safer and drier. It is the 36th year Christ Church, a United Methodist congregation, has sent crews to assist ASP. Since its founding in 1969, the Christian organization has hosted more than 377,000 volunteers and made repairs on more than 17,000 homes.
SUMMER WORSHIP, DEDICATION
North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave, Raymond, will hold summer worship services at 8 and 9:30 a.m. Sundays through Sept. 1.
The church will hold Sanctuary Dedication Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 23. The newly-renovated sanctuary will be dedicated. This will be the only service that day.
GRADUATES TO BE HONORED
Recent graduates of the congregation, ranging from kindergarten to college, will be honored during the 9 a.m. combined worship service Sunday, June 23, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. The Hims of Harmony will sing “Jailbreak” and “Holy Spirit Come.”
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These events are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Singing in the Hildegarden,” Thursday, Aug. 8, to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. With St. Hildegard as their companion and guide, participants will sing songs of heart, including selections from Hildegardʼs music from the 1100’s. Participants will also take part in creative practices designed to tap into higher wisdom and enrich their inner lives. The $410 fee includes a $50 non-refundable deposit, accommodations and meals.
- “Centering Prayer,” 7-8 a.m. every Thursday. Featuring 20 minutes of silent centering prayer, followed by 40 minutes of reading and discussion. Donations are accepted.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.sienaretreatcenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
