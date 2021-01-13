 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Religion Today
0 comments
RELIGION TODAY

Religion Today

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NO REGRETS MEN'S CONFERENCE

A No Regrets Men's Conference for ages 13 to adult will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 6. Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., Kenosha, again hosts this half-day event featuring nationally-known speakers plus a live worship band. People can attend in-person by registering in advance or stream at home.

Doors open at 8 a.m. The conference is broadcast live from the No Regrets studio near Milwaukee to more than 125 host sites in America and around the world. It is designed to inspire and challenge Christian men in their relationship with God at home, in the workplace or school and in their ministry. Speakers via broadcast stream include Bryan Carter, Chris Brown, Steve Carter, Eric Mason, Wilfredo DeJesus and Jason Romano. The KBC Worship Band will be live on stage to lead in worship during the opening and closing sessions.

In-person attendance is limited due to social distancing guidelines. Early Bird registration is $10 before Jan. 31, $15 after that. Registration closes Feb. 4. Register at kenoshabible.org/noregrets.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Faith & Community

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News