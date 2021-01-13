NO REGRETS MEN'S CONFERENCE

A No Regrets Men's Conference for ages 13 to adult will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 6. Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., Kenosha, again hosts this half-day event featuring nationally-known speakers plus a live worship band. People can attend in-person by registering in advance or stream at home.

Doors open at 8 a.m. The conference is broadcast live from the No Regrets studio near Milwaukee to more than 125 host sites in America and around the world. It is designed to inspire and challenge Christian men in their relationship with God at home, in the workplace or school and in their ministry. Speakers via broadcast stream include Bryan Carter, Chris Brown, Steve Carter, Eric Mason, Wilfredo DeJesus and Jason Romano. The KBC Worship Band will be live on stage to lead in worship during the opening and closing sessions.

In-person attendance is limited due to social distancing guidelines. Early Bird registration is $10 before Jan. 31, $15 after that. Registration closes Feb. 4. Register at kenoshabible.org/noregrets.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0