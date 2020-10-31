Religion Today

GUEST SPEAKER ON ISLAM
Usama Dakdok will speak at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at First Evangelical Free Church, 2401 Ohio St. He will provide a broad overview of the history, teachings and current conditions/goals of Islam. Dakdok was born in Egypt and raised in a Christian home. He has studied Islamic law in college and has several degrees.
HARVEST GATHERING
Union Grove Baptist Church, 417 15th Ave., Union Grove, welcomes Sam Horn, president of The Master’s University & Seminary, for a special Harvest Gathering service from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. A free lunch will follow.
Horn brings decades of experience in higher education administration and a passion for training men and women for gospel ministry. Also present will be Jim Schneider, executive director of VCY America and host of Crosstalk America, a nationwide live call-in program which discusses challenging issues from a Christian perspective.
See more at MyUGBC.com/harvest-gathering.
SIENA CENTER PROGRAMS
CALEDONIA — These programs are being offered by the Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
“Well-Being Wednesday,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. This day includes an personal opening circle and time to walk the grounds, relax in a quiet corner, enjoy a creative activity and/or a gentle yoga session. The artistic activity will be artist’s trading cards which can be drawn, collaged or painted. The $45 fee includes a $15 non-refundable deposit, midday meal and supplies.
“Resting in the Dark…Emerging in the Light: Grief Retreat,” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, via Zoom. This is a retreat for grieving adults. Participants will be invited to rest in this inner darkness, not to resist it or fear it, but to welcome the penetrating glimpses of light that gives a person hope and reason to go on so that they can emerge stronger and with deepened faith. The $40 fee includes a $15 nonrefundable deposit.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
