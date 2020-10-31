“Well-Being Wednesday,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4. This day includes an personal opening circle and time to walk the grounds, relax in a quiet corner, enjoy a creative activity and/or a gentle yoga session. The artistic activity will be artist’s trading cards which can be drawn, collaged or painted. The $45 fee includes a $15 non-refundable deposit, midday meal and supplies.

“Resting in the Dark…Emerging in the Light: Grief Retreat,” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, via Zoom. This is a retreat for grieving adults. Participants will be invited to rest in this inner darkness, not to resist it or fear it, but to welcome the penetrating glimpses of light that gives a person hope and reason to go on so that they can emerge stronger and with deepened faith. The $40 fee includes a $15 nonrefundable deposit.

For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com, or mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403.

