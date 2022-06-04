Religion Today

PASTOR ANNIVERSARY

Members of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 Grand Ave., will celebrate Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby’s 41st anniversary as pastor from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 5. The guest pastor is the Rev. R. Sherman McCathern and Joy Tabernacle Church from Flint, Mich.

SPECIAL MUSIC

John Rutter’s beautiful choral piece “Look at the World” will be featured during the 9:30 a.m. worship service Sunday, June 5, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The chancel choir is directed by Alejandro Alumbreros and will be accompanied by Frank Suetholz, flute; Kathy Ripley, flute; Darlene Rivest, violin; Mark Paffrath, violin; Ryan Andersen, cello; Pat Badger, trumpet; and Alejandro Alumbreros, piano.

