Religion Today

NO REGRETS MEN'S CONFERENCE
The 2020 No Regrets Men’s Conference will be streamed live in high definition from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., Kenosha. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for registration, packet pickup and continental breakfast.
No Regrets is an annual live one-day event for men ages 13 and older who are choosing to walk toward a lifetime of faith in Jesus. In real-time, attendees will view the sessions from platform speakers at Elmbrook Church, a non-denominational, evangelical Christian church.
Platform speakers include nationally known individuals Carlos Whittaker, Skye Jethani, Brady Boyd, Jeff Manion, Albert Tate and Gary Haugen.
There will also be live breakout sessions throughout the day covering a range of topics led by local pastors and community leaders and worship led by the Kenosha Bible Church worship band.
Individual early bird registration by Jan. 19 costs $25 and includes lunch. The fee after that is $30. To register, go to http://kenoshabible.org/noregrets.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Meditation, Malas & Mandalas,” 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12. Features a day of quiet, meditation, walking the labyrinth, creative expression and time for a person to come back to their center. Participants will have the opportunity for simple expressive art by making a mandala and a meditation bracelet called a mala. The $55 fee includes a $10 non-refundable deposit, art supplies and a noon meal.
- “Wellness Wednesday,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15. Enjoy a midweek day of renewal. These reflective days for men and women include an opening prayer or meditation circle; the option for individual spiritual guidance; artistic expression in the creativity room; gentle yoga; and walking the indoor labyrinth. Yoga will be presented with a modification for those who wish to sit in a chair. The $35 fee for each day includes a $10 non-refundable deposit, supplies and noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, go to SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
