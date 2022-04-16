Religion Today

EASTER IN DOWNTOWN RACINE

Hope City Church will host Easter in Downtown Racine on Sunday, April 17, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St. Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. There will be free coffee and Easter treats, gifts for children and family photo stations.

EASTER VIGIL

Water of Life Lutheran Church, 5970 Douglas Ave., will host an Easter vigil at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 16.

EASTER SERVICES

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 Six Mile Road, Caledonia, will hold Easter services at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, and 6, 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 17. An Easter breakfast is at 9 a.m. Sunday.

EASTER SUNDAY

These churches will hold Easter services on Sunday, April 17:

Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St., 10 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Racine, 716 College Ave., 9:30 a.m., fellowship to follow in Irhman Hall.

Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 9 a.m.

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1501 Erie St., 6:30 and 10:15 a.m. The Senior Choir will begin each service singing “The Hallelujah Chorus” with accompaniment by Sharon Adel on the Schlicker pipe organ. Easter breakfast is at 8 a.m.

Water of Life Lutheran Church, 8 and 10:30 a.m. at 2921 Olive St., and 10:30 a.m. at 5970 Douglas Ave.

