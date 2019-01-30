ELEVATOR DEDICATION FOLLOWS WORSHIP
The dedication of the elevator addition will take place following the 9 a.m. worship service Sunday, Feb. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave. A reception begins at 10:30 a.m.
NO REGRETS MEN’S CONFERENCE
The 2019 No Regrets Men’s Conference will be streamed live in high definition on Saturday, Feb. 2, at Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., Kenosha. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for registration, packet pickup and continental breakfast. The conference is held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This annual conference is for males ages 13 and older who are choosing to walk toward a lifetime of faith in Jesus. In real-time, attendees will view the sessions from platform speakers at Elmbrook Church, a non-denominational, evangelical Christian church located in Brookfield. Speakers include Steve Sonderman, Rod Hairston, Bryan Loritts, Dan Seaborn and Gordon MacDonald. There will also be live breakout sessions led by local pastors and community leaders, and worship led by the Kenosha Bible Church worship band.
The $30 fee includes lunch. Registration is available at the door. For more information, call the church office at 262-652-4507 or email ChedBallard@kenoshabible.org.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Grieving Through the Seasons: A Retreat Day for Those Grieving a Loss,” 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb 16. This is a spiritual retreat for adults grieving the death of a loved one, friend or co-worker. The day will integrate natural patterns of the grieving experience with the natural rhythms of the seasons. The $65 fee includes a $10 non-refundable deposit, handouts, noon meal and supper.
- “Self Portrait as Meditation,” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb 16. Participants will create an acrylic self-portrait that is gentle, relaxing and truthful. The day is one of meditation, painting and time to reflect. No experience is necessary. The $55 fee includes $10 non-refundable deposit, supplies and noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
