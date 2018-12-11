GUEST PREACHER
The Rev. Rachel Yates, Presbytery executive for Milwaukee Presbytery, will serve as the guest preacher at the 9:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Dec. 16, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.
Prior to joining the Milwaukee Presbytery in January 2018, Yates served the Presbyterian Mission Agency connecting congregations and presbyteries with the ministries of the denomination’s mission co-workers who serve in 70 countries around the world. She previously practiced law in Denver for 23 years.
SERVICE OF LIGHT
A Service of Light is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St. This is a reflective service that acknowledges pain and loneliness that do not go away simply because of the season.
SUNDAY SCHOOL PROGRAM
Children of the Sunday School will present “A Night in Bethlehem” under the direction of superintendent Kathy Ehrhart during the 10:15 a.m. service on Sunday, Dec. 16, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville. The lighting of the third Advent candle will be led by Mike, Brianna and Jacob Leih. Christmas cookies will be served in Fellowship Hall, sponsored by the Sunday School families.
The choir invites anyone to join in Christmas Caroling on Monday, Dec. 17, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove. Those interested are asked to meet at 5:30 p.m. in Gates Hall.
SPECIAL CHILDREN'S SERVICE
A special children's service is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Raymond Christian Fellowship, 8638 Highway K. Teens from the church will fill the roles that adults normally hold and the younger children will share a program about a very special tree as we celebrate the season of Christ's birth.
PLYMOUTH CELEBRATES 170 YEARS
Plymouth Congregational Church 1143 College Ave., will celebrate its 170th year in Racine during the 10 a.m. service Sunday, Dec. 16. The service will be followed by a social hour and potluck lunch provided by the congregation.
INTERACTIVE CHRISTMAS PAGEANT
An interactive pageant where no practice, experience or costumes are required is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at St. Richard of Chichester Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Ave. The direction, props and songs are provided.
Food and cash donations will be accepted for the Racine Hospitality Center. Items needed include bulk-sized cans of vegetables, potatoes, pasta sauce and baked beans.
SPEAKER OFFERS A VIEW OF HOPE
In “Cosmic Evolution of Hope,” worship committee member Linda Bestor will offer a perspective for hope and love amidst times of darkness, tragedy and fear during the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Dec. 16, at Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church, 625 College Ave. Bestor will explore the Big Bang as the cosmic original blessing and then discuss how episodes of pain and sadness can culminate in changes of consciousness toward enlightenment and spiritual growth. Guitarist Joel Fuerstenau will sing. Worship assistants are Marybeth Zuhlke and Nada Kutz.
CHRISTMAS CANTATA
The Chancel Choir of Christ Church, 5109 Washington Ave., will present its Christmas cantata during the 9 a.m. worship service Sunday, Dec. 16. "Christmas Canticles" by Benjamin Harlan is a cantata of carols in four suites. The Rev. George Kafer will narrate. Alan Biehn directs the choir.
CHRISTMAS CANTATA & EUCHARIST
A Christmas Cantata and Eucharist is scheduled to be held from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at United Lutheran Church (at the Ministries at North Point Building), 3825 Erie St. The United Lutheran Church Choir and Bell Choir presents "Behold, A Savior," arranged by Rouse & Aspinall as the liturgy. Eucharist will be celebrated. This Christmas cantata weaves traditional scripture, contemporary drama, carols and original songs in a celebration of the birth of Jesus. An offering to local families of a toy or cash will be accepted.
LIVE NATIVITY
First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., will hold its live Nativity from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 21-23. It will feature live animals, costumed characters and a recording of the Christmas story. Hot beverages and treats will be served in the church hall.
BLUE CHRISTMAS WORSHIP
A blue Christmas worship is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at Cross Lutheran Church, 126 Chapel Terrace, Burlington. This service is for those suffering from the recent or impending death of a loved one, dealing with recent separation or divorce, those struggling to find employment, or facing depression or family crisis.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Advent Taizé Prayer,” 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17. Join an evening of prayer, silent reflection, scripture, ritual and simple meditative chants. An offering will be accepted.
- “The Seed of God Turns into God: A New Year’s Silent Retreat,” 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5. Both the Dominican preacher Meister Eckhart and Zen pose a new year’s conundrum: Why strive to be “holy” if you are already infinite love and goodness? Why make a new year’s resolution if there is nothing to strive for? During this weekend, attendees will discover ways to live into these questions; to meditate or pray; to share silence and dialogue; and to honor our awakening in ritual. Cost to attend is $195 including $10 non-refundable deposit and noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
ADVENT SERVICES
These area churches will hold Advent services:
- Christ the King Lutheran Church, 3350 La Salle St., Advent Vesper service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. The them is "A Liturgy of Hope: The Magnificat, The Virgin's Song" from Luke 1:39-56.
- Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. midweek Advent services Wednesday, Dec. 19.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19. The Advent series will focus on Luke 1:39-45: "The Child Who is John's Joy."
- Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave., 1 p.m. midweek Advent service Wednesday, Dec 19. The theme is "A Liturgy of Hope: The Magnificat, The Virgin Sings."
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Road, Caledonia, 6:30 p.m. Advent service Wednesday, Dec. 19.
