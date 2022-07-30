 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DUO TO PERFORM AT CHURCH

RACINE — The Lake Cottage Duo will perform for First Fridays Music at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St.

Sheri Mattson, oboist, and Juanita Becker, pianist, are professional musicians as well as professors of music. The duo will perform several pieces written between 1917 and 2007 specifically for oboe and piano. The church has rich acoustics and a sanctuary with restored stained-glass windows.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com.

