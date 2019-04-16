RESURRECTION SUNDAY SKIT
Gregg Chapel CME Church, 2237 Howe St., will present the skit, "Maybe You Didn't Know," during the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday, April 21. It teaches why people celebrate Resurrection Sunday. Special resurrection teaching will be done with the youth during the 9:30 a.m. Sunday School hour.
LWML SPRING RALLY
The LWML Spring Rally will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Faith Lutheran Church, 8500 Durand Ave., Sturtevant. Refreshments begin at 8:30 a.m. "The First Rosa" film will be viewed with a Bible study following.
EASTER SERVICES
These area churches are planning Easter services:
- Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St., 8 p.m. vigil service Saturday, and 8 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday. Easter breakfast will be served at 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
- First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
- First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., 6:30 and 9:30 a.m. The choir will sing at both services and the Sunday School children will sing at the 9:30 a.m. service.
- First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., 9:30 a.m. Sunday with Holy Communion.
- Fountain of Life (Fuente De Vida), 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.
- Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave., 9 a.m. Sunday.
- Journey in Faith, 7330 Old Spring St., Mount Pleasant, 4 p.m. vigil service Saturday and 8 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday.
- North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave., Raymond, 7, 9 or 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Mission trip participants will serve the annual Easter breakfast from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
- North Pointe United Methodist Church and United Lutheran Church will hold a combined sunrise service at 5:45 a.m. Sunday at the Wind Point Lighthouse, 4725 Lighthouse Drive, Wind Point. North Pointe, 3825 Erie St., will hold a service at 9:15 a.m.
- Pentecost Lutheran Church, 2213 Coolidge Ave., 6:30 and 9 a.m. Sunday.
- Plymouth Congregational Church, 1143 College Ave., 5:45 a.m. sunrise service on the far east end of Christopher Columbus Causeway and 10 a.m. at the church Sunday.
- Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Road, Caledonia, 4 p.m. Saturday, and 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
- Raymond Christian Fellowship, 8638 Highway K, Raymond, 10:45 a.m. Sunday. A free Easter breakfast begins at 9:30 a.m.
- St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 614 Main St., 10 a.m.-noon Sunday. Guest vocalists from the Carthage College Music Department will join the St. Luke's singers performing a choir prelude as well as two anthems, including "I know That My Redeemer Lives."
- Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Yorkville, 8 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The youth group will sponsor a continental breakfast at 9 a.m. in the narthex/fellowship area. Special music at the 10:15 a.m. service will be "Christ is Arisen, Indeed" by the Chancel Choir and "Roll That Stone Away" by Rhythm & Praise.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs will be held at the Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Centering Prayer,” 7-8 a.m. every Thursday. People are invited to start their day by praying with others — 20 minutes of silent centering prayer, followed by 40 minutes of reading and discussion. Donations will be accepted.
- “Bird Watching and Eco-Spirituality,” 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 4. This morning of reflection features bird-watching and reflections on eco-spirituality. During the reflection time, we will consider some aspects of Pope Francis’ letter “On Care for Our Common Home.” Donations will be accepted.
For more information or to register, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
