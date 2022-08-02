Religion Today

WOMEN'S CONFERENCE
RACINE — A women's conference will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14, at Higher Dimensions Church of God in Christ, 1500 Grange Ave. The theme is "When Women Unite."
The speaker at 7 p.m. Friday is evangelist Jeanette Owens.
Saturday's events cost $35 and include a unity prayer at 10 a.m., painting with a twist luncheon at 11 a.m. and guest speaker district missionary Antoinette Bent.
On Sunday at 11:30 a.m., the guest speaker is district missionary Diane Russell.
To register to attend, call evangelist Rosemary Terry at 262-456-9570.
