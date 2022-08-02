 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RELIGION TODAY

Religion Today

  • 0
Lake Cottage Duo

Lake Cottage Duo

WOMEN'S CONFERENCE

RACINE — A women's conference will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 12-14, at Higher Dimensions Church of God in Christ, 1500 Grange Ave. The theme is "When Women Unite."

The speaker at 7 p.m. Friday is evangelist Jeanette Owens.

Saturday's events cost $35 and include a unity prayer at 10 a.m., painting with a twist luncheon at 11 a.m. and guest speaker district missionary Antoinette Bent.

On Sunday at 11:30 a.m., the guest speaker is district missionary Diane Russell.

To register to attend, call evangelist Rosemary Terry at 262-456-9570.

Religion Today is a listing of special religious events held at Racine County churches and is published Saturdays in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Send email to Loreen Mohr, Lmohr@journaltimes.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National Night Out is tonight

National Night Out is tonight

Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. invites the community to help kick off National Night Out 2022 at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Dr. Hamilton Park, 1732 Howe St.

Watch Now: Related Video

Does talking to your plants help them grow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News