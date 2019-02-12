Try 1 month for 99¢

RHYTHM & PRAISE AT YORKVILLE

“Give Me Oil in My Lamp” will be the musical offering by Rhythm & Praise during the 10:15 a.m. service Sunday, Feb. 17, at Yorkville United Methodist Church, 17645 Old Yorkville Road, Union Grove. The 8 a.m. contemporary service will include praise videos.

The Rev. Sue Leih and student pastor Chris Van Beek will be available after both services for “talk backs” about the different proposals coming before the Special General Conference of the United Methodist Church in St. Louis Feb. 23-26. Leih will also give a follow-up presentation with question and answer time at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19.

LENTEN RETREAT AT DEKOVEN CENTER

A Lenten Retreat is scheduled to take place March 1-3 in the DeKoven Center's Taylor Hall, 600 21st St.

This year’s retreat will feature the meditations of Canon Katherine Clark, who served for many years as DeKoven’s spiritual programs coordinator. Led by Max Dershem, DeKoven’s executive director, the retreat is a chance to break free from the routines of day-to-day life and spend time with God in prayer and reflection.

The $225 fee includes overnight accommodations and meals. To register, call 262-633-6401, ext. 110, or send an email to lroberts@dekovencenter.org.

GUEST SPEAKER AT EPIPHANY

Tristan Paustian, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, will be the guest speaker at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. services Sunday, Feb. 24, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 2921 Olive St. He will preach on the theme of "Where in the World is God? He is loving you."

Ever wonder where our pastors come from? How they are trained? Who they are? Why some look a little older than others? Do you know all the resources and experiences our future pastors are being trained with? Paustian will answer these type of questions.

Hans Thomford, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, will be teaching and answering questions about the seminary during the Bible study between services Sunday, Feb. 24.

SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS

The following programs are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:

  • “Christian Spirituality and Contemplative Yoga for Women,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Contemplative yoga brings together the richness of the Christian contemplative tradition with modern yoga postures. The day includes a morning contemplative practice and afternoon yoga. While the primary focus will be on Christian spirituality, women of any tradition are welcome. The $45 fee includes a $10 non-refundable deposit and noon meal.
  • “Spiritual Integration,” 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2. Every experience we have can potentially transform us and everything with which we are in relationship. On the spiritual journey we are invited to notice, engage, savor and integrate that which we encounter. This process opens us to mystery and expands our evolving consciousness redefining who we are and who we are in God. The $195 fee includes a $50 non-refundable deposit, accommodations and meals.

For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.

Religion Today is a listing of special events held at Racine County churches and is published every Saturday in Community. Notices of regularly scheduled services and sermon topics are not used. Announcements must arrive by noon Tuesday to be considered for publication the following Saturday, as space permits. Submit information to The Journal Times Online Calendar at www.journaltimes.com/calendar and select Faith under sections; by mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI, 53403; email Lmohr@journaltimes.com or fax information to the attention of Loreen Mohr at 262-631-1780.

