RACINE DOMINICAN SISTERS TO BE HONORED
As part of its centennial celebration, St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Ave., is honoring the Racine Dominican sisters for their longstanding involvement at the parish. Racine Dominicans taught at St. Edward from 1927, the year the school opened, until 2011. Prior to the opening of the school, the sisters taught catechism classes for the children of the parish.
Sister Kathy Slesar, vice president of the Racine Dominicans and former religious education director at St. Edward, will offer a reflection at the 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, May 12, Masses. Following the Sunday Mass, there will be a reception in the parish hall to honor the sisters in attendance.
An exhibit on display in the church during the month of May features the story of the Racine Dominicans and their contributions to St. Edward Parish.
INTERFAITH DEVOTIONAL
The Baha'i Faith of Racine will hold a interfaith devotional at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the home of Barry and Loralee Uhlenhake, 3223 Wright Ave. It will be an exploration of the "Role of Women in the Family and Society." Discussion will follow. For more information, call 262-672-5269.
ST. PAUL PASTOR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS
The month-long celebration of the St. Paul Baptist Church pastor’s anniversary continues with a Wonderful Wednesday service at 7 p.m. May 15 and Preach-a-thon at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, May 26. This year marks Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby and First Lady Renee Sartin Kirby’s 38th year at St. Paul, and Bishop Kirby’s 49th year in ministry.
The 7 p.m. Wednesday service has been dubbed Young Pastor's Night.
The Preach-a-thon is a tradition that is unique to St. Paul and its celebration of pastoral anniversaries. It is a succession of preaching services, with music by the St. Paul Adult Choir, Youth Choir, Male Chorus and Spirit of Praise. The sermon will be delivered by the Rev. Raymond Monk of Ephesians Baptist Church, Milwaukee, accompanied by members of his congregation. Other young ministers will help lead the worship.
The guest preachers, all of whom are “sons” of St. Paul now pastoring their own churches in Racine and who count Bishop Kirby as their ministerial mentor, will be:
- 7:45 a.m. — The Rev. Daryn Crenshaw, Christ Community Church
- 9 a.m. — The Rev. Karl McNeil, Christ Community Church
- 10 a.m. — The Rev. Gregory Daniels, United Faith Baptist Church
- 11 a.m. — Bishop James Ford, The Vine Ministries
- Noon — The Rev. Melvin Hargrove, Zoe Outreach Ministries.
For more information, call the church office at 262-632-1467.
SIENA RETREAT CENTER PROGRAMS
These programs are being offered at Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., Caledonia:
- “Cameras: Contemplative Tools in a Digital Age,” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Participants will explore the earth as it relates to their spiritual life reflecting on a deeper level with their cameras. The $55 fee includes a $10 nonrefundable deposit and noon meal.
- “Christian Spirituality and Contemplative Yoga,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 25. This retreat invites participants to engage in conversation and spiritual practices to help integrate one’s mind, body and spirit and deepen one’s relationship with God. The day includes a short morning contemplative practice, a morning talk and group discussion, time for silent reflection and an afternoon contemplative yoga session. The $45 fee includes a $10 non-refundable deposit and noon meal.
For more information or to register for a program, go to www.SienaRetreatCenter.org or call 262-898-2590.
