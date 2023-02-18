LENTEN RETREAT PLANNED

RACINE — St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave., will host a Lenten retreat featuring Bishop Don Hying on Sunday and Monday, Feb. 26-27.

“Proclaiming Jesus Christ, Crucified and Risen, as Our Eternal King” will be the theme of Hying’s talk. Mass will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, followed with benediction and the Lenten talk.

The retreat will continue from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. Hying will also be presiding at the 8:15 a.m. Mass that morning. All are welcome.

In 2019, Pope Francis named Hying as bishop of the Diocese of Madison. Hying has served many local churches within the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, and has traveled to the Dominican Republic to be a team member for the Sacred Family Parish in Savana Yegua. Hying serves as the episcopal liaison for the National Association of Catholic Chaplains and as episcopal advisor to the U.S. Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

For more information, call the parish office at 262-554-1801.